“I think the bond between me and New York City will never go anywhere”: Carmelo Anthony looks ahead to Madison Square Garden comeback against his former team

“It goes deeper than basketball” former Knicks player Carmelo Anthony excited to play against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden is considered to be the “Mecca of Basketball”. A ton of iconic performances are recorded in the garden since the origin of the NBA. But in recent history, only few stars have shined in the Knicks rosters.

One of them is definitely Carmelo Anthony. He played for the New York Knicks for 7 years between 2011-2017. During that period Melo led the league in scoring in 2013.

The devout Knicks fans always show love to Melo considering his contribution. Out of the emotionally bonding, he said ” I think the bond between me and New York City will never go anywhere”.

Carmelo Anthony has a complicated legacy with the New York Knicks

Ever since Melo’s departure from the Knicks, things weren’t that smooth until last season. They had to trade their ‘unicorn’ Kristaps Porzingis. Super star free agents like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving chose New York, but the Nets over them.

One of the reasons Carmelo is respected by Knicks fans over the years is because he’s the only star at that time who wanted to be there. In 7 years there, he was an All-Star every year. But he only went thrice to the playoffs.

Issues started to emerge when Phil Jackson was appointed the president of basketball operations of Knicks. He tried to influence the team to play triangle offense which gave him success in his coaching years.

As it turned out, the old offensive was outdated in the fast paced era. Later in 2017 off-season, due to multiple conflicts with Phil, Anthony demanded a trade.

After going through a complicated path, it looks like Melo has a legitimate shot at the championship with the Lakers. But no matter what happens now, Melo will always be known as a Knicks.

