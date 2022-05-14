“Stephen Curry, looking forward to more battles”: Ja Morant shows appreciation to his “favorite matchup” after being knocked out of the 2022 playoffs by the Warriors

After getting eliminated in the 2022 playoffs, Ja Morant takes it to Twitter to appreciate his “favorite matchup” – Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies series is in the books. Thanks to Klay Thompson’s 30-point performance in Game 6, Stephen Curry and co. managed to close out the Western Conference Semi-Finals 4-2.

After the conclusion of the series, Ja Morant took it to his Twitter and showed love and appreciation to Curry, calling the GSW MVP his “favorite matchup”. The 2022 MIP also wrote how he was looking forward to many more battles with the 8-time All-Star.

fav matchup. 💪🏽 looking forward to more battles 30.. https://t.co/qsBkINpjBD — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 14, 2022

Also Read: The Splash Brother joins an elite company after recording the most number of career playoff games with 8 made threes

Ja Morant and Stephen Curry head-to-head

It seems as if Steph and Ja manage to bring out the best in each other. Whenever the two stars go at it, they put up better numbers than usual.

In total, they have played 8 games against each other. In those contests, Curry has managed to outscore (34.4-30.8), and outbound (5.8-5.5) Morant. Whereas, Ja has managed to dish out more assists (7.4-6.8), and steal the ball more times (2.4-1.4) than Curry.

Let’s have a closer look at their battles over the years.

Also Read: NBA Twitter erupts as Klay Thompson saves the Warriors with another splendid Game 6 performance

In the regular season, the two have met a total of 4 times. Steph has managed to torch Ja in their clashes, averaging 38.8/7.8/7 on a sensational 44.4/40/94.3 shooting split. While, Morant has been mediocre, recording 24/7/4.5 on a horrific 18.2% from beyond the arc.

These playoffs were the first time the 2-time MVP and former ROTY met in the postseason. Despite playing only three games the icons entertained fans to the fullest.

Ja managed to put a staggering 38.3/8.3/6.7 on a much improved 50.6/43.3/85.7 shooting split, before sitting out Games 4,5, and 6 with a knee injury. Curry, on the other hand, was lesser deadly, comparatively, averaging 27/6/4.7.

And in their single play-in tournament bout from last year, Curry had 39/4/5, however, it was Morant who recorded 35/6/6, grabbed the win, and advanced to the 2021 playoffs.

A head to head battle between Stephen Curry and Ja Morant over the years. Certainly, one of the best matchups in todays league. 👀 #StephenCurry #JaMorant pic.twitter.com/AgkM1Qzp4n — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) May 14, 2022

Without a doubt, judging from all their past matchups, this Ja Morant-Stephen Curry battle should be a delightful one for years to come.