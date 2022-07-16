“I thought LeBron James would be a hometown hero, nothing more!”: When Savannah James admitted she expected King James to be nothing more than a ‘normal’ local legend

LeBron James was the greatest high school prospect in NBA history. Now he’s one of the greatest of all time, much to his wife’s surprise!

In 2003, the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Ohio local LeBron James. A pick that would go down as the greatest in the franchise’s history, perhaps the greatest in NBA history.

King James, who hails from Akron, Ohio was a high school superstar and widely regarded as the No.1 prospect of the 2003 NBA draft class. Lucky for Cleveland he decided against college.

Despite joining his local team, it would take LeBron 13 seasons to bring a championship to ‘The Land’. The team’s first title in 52 years!

“Cleveland, this is for you!” @KingJames declared four years ago today after the @cavs ended the city’s 52-year championship drought. The moment still gives us chills. https://t.co/ATgVpyzkLq pic.twitter.com/daGkhZIdBy — Cleveland Magazine (@ClevelandMag) June 19, 2020

His accomplishments have led many to consider him one of the greatest of all time. However, his wife, Savannah James did not think his legacy would extend this far.

Savannah James thought ‘normal’ LeBron James was would be a hometown hero and nothing more

In 2013, LeBron James married the love of his life, Savannah Brinson. The high school sweethearts have been together for close to two decades now.

Brinson, who now goes by Savannah James has three kids with her husband, who is quite easily the greatest player to lace up a pair of basketball shoes in the 21st century.

However, she did not expect him to amount to much. In fact, in an interview with Sports Harper’s Bazaar, Savannah described the King as being a normal high school senior. She even thought his legacy would end with him being a ‘hometown hero’!

“I just thought he’d be a hometown hero for his era and it would be over. He was a normal high school senior.”

Luckily for basketball fans across the world, Savannah’s prediction did not amount to anything and we have been able to watch the King perform for 19 seasons.

