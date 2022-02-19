“I told Ja Morant I need a lob because I’ve never had a dunk in a game”: Trae Young pushes for the first time All-Star guard to throw him a lob this Sunday

Trae Young wants the roles to be switched with him and Ja Morant as he wants Morant to throw him a lob during the All-Star game.

The NBA is in good hands going into the future with young and exhilarating point guards like Ja Morant and Trae Young at the helm of it all. While Morant has made his first All-Star team this ‘22 NBA season (as a starter no less), the latter will be at the All-Star Game for the second time in his career after getting snubbed last season.

The way Ja and Trae dominate the game as 6’0 and 6’2 point guards is vastly different. While Young attempts nearly 8 threes a game and knocks down 3.8 of them, Ja Morant is leading the league in points scored in the paint with a whopping 16.4 a game.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant hit me with one shoulder in the chest and threw me back 5 feet”: Steph Curry dishes on how the Lakers legend was the first to bust his a** in the NBA

Despite them scoring the ball in two very different ways, they both rank in the uppermost echelon of offensive rating.

Trae Young boasts a 116.1 ORTG while the Grizzlies guard has a 114.5 ORTG, higher than guys like DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, Steph Curry, and even Giannis.

Trae Young wants a lob from Ja Morant this All-Star Game.

The Memphis Grizzlies are the definition of what a ‘league-pass’ team are and that all thanks to Ja Morant and his vertical spacing wizardry. With Morant catching lobs every game and throwing it down, Trae Young seems to want to get in on the action.

Also read: “The real MVP on the Thunder is Sam Presti”: LeBron James is flabbergasted as to how Presti drafted Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Josh Giddey

During his All-star media availability, Young gushes over be able to play with Morant as members of Team Durant. In his quote, the Hawks point guard claims that he wants to receive a lob from Ja at some point during the All-Star Game.

“He gets a lot of lobs and a lot of dunks. I’ve never had a dunk in a game. … I need a lob from Ja.”@TheTraeYoung told @JaMorant he’s looking to be on the finishing end of a lob in the All-Star Game 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ih9GtfrnaQ — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) February 19, 2022

With Ja Morant catching lobs on the regular, it’s easy to forget that he’s quite the accurate passer. Footage of Trae Young dunking in an empty gym while shirtless circulated around the internet for a while so if he can channel that version of himself this Sunday, it’s safe to say that Morant will find him for a lob.