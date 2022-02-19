“I told LeBron James if you played like that every game, you would go the distance”: Magic Johnson speaks about the misfortunes of the Lakers and their ability to turn it around

Magic Johnson is a Laker for life – he knows what it means to go through ups and downs

Arguably the second-best Laker of all time, Magic Johnson knows what it means to don the purple and gold uniform. He even took a front office role with them until recently, providing a majority of his life to the Los Angeles organization.

After watching the Lakers blow a 6 point lead against championship hopeful Warriors, he was frustrated. He knew that the game was there for winning but was lost to individual errors. Losing two quick rebounds to Klay Thompson was like handing the keys to your apartment to the robbers. Nobody should let a red hot splash brother take clutch three’s but the Lakers committed a grave mistake of letting that happen.

Up until then, Los Angeles was playing their best game of the season, finally being able to utilize their big three to their full potential. Apart from the last two minutes, the game was executed flawlessly. They followed that with an impressive victory over the Utah jazz, without AD on the floor. Each time it looks like the fortunes might be turning, something else strikes them down.

Magic Johnson knows a thing or two about troubles – his team had the same problems in 1991

The point God had a lot of highs in California but had his fair share of downs too. Much like the Lakers of today, the roster in the early ’90s had a few hiccups of their own. They saw a sea change, right from the coach to the players retiring. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Sam Perkins left the keys to Johnson and co to take it forward.

Up until the last moments in the season, they weren’t anything to write home about. But then something clicked, and the Lakers almost made a run for the championship. They lost to the eventual finalists the Portland Trail Blazers, but the turnaround was crazy.

Magic thinks that the Lakers are in a similar position as they were about 30 years ago, and they have about 30 odd games to turn it around. Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis are okay, but they need to work together. If they manage to string a few wins and stay healthy, nothing really can stop Bron come playoff time. Except maybe the Phoenix Suns like last year.

