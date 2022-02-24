“I trust Kyle Korver to fix Ben Simmons and make him the next Stephen Curry”: NBA Twitter reacts as the former sharpshooter was seen working with the Nets’ star on his shooting form

Ben Simmons was seen working on his shooting form with former sharpshooter and player development coach Kyle Korver at the Nets practice facility.

Ben Simmons finally got what he wanted – to get out of Philly, a city that began to hate him with the bottom of their heart. The Australian star has now joined the Brooklyn Nets teaming him up with global superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Adding Simmons, Drummond to the roster, the Nets definitely become better in terms of the extra defensive depth KD and co. desperately needed. Not to mention, the Nets even gained valuable future assets in the 2 first-round picks the Sixers provided them with.

It is already visible that “Ben 10” is happier in Brooklyn. He seems to be enjoying his practice sessions and is even making an effort to fix his shooting form. Recently, a video of Simmons working on his shooting action with Nets’ player development coach Kyle Korver, went viral on social media.

Ben Simmons working with Kyle Korver at Nets practice today. pic.twitter.com/BUGxq9OegO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 23, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Kyle Korver working with Ben Simmons on his shooting form

As soon as the video went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

I trust Kyle Korver with all things shooting. https://t.co/iZ94gt25tL — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) February 23, 2022

Ben Simmons in 2 weekspic.twitter.com/Z09FpPin3h — Jarrett Alien 👽 (@JarrettAlien) February 23, 2022

Ben Simmons after working his shooting form with Kyle Korver 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kNtfdoTJxN — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 24, 2022

I don’t know how much $$$ Kyle Korver makes a year with the Nets… but if he can make Ben Simmons a respectable shooter he will be the most underpaid person on the planet — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) February 23, 2022

Kyle Korver has been tasked with fixing Ben Simmons jumper. The league better watch out… pic.twitter.com/uCfN7I9viZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 24, 2022

Nets are winning it all i’ve seen enough. — ً (@SamHoweII) February 23, 2022

It’ll be more than interesting to see what Ben can bring to the table for the Nets. Without a doubt, Simmons’ debut will be the most highly-anticipated one this season.