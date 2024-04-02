CJ Stroud Opens Up About Losing His Tooth In His First Ever Football Game

CJ Stroud has risen to early fame and judging by his demeanor, it doesn’t seem that he would slow down anytime soon. But the drive for greatness isn’t something alien to him, as he has been resilient since he was a kid who played his first football game ever.

The Texans QB1 seized every opportunity available to him in his debut season resulting in him winning the OROY accolade. Having tasted early success in his career, Stroud on ‘Cold As Balls‘ hosted by Kevin Hart revealed what his conversation with his father looked like.

“I got to talk to my dad last night after I won the award and I was super blessed to be able to talk to him and he was talking about my first-ever game,” said Stroud. It certainly would have been an emotional moment for him since his father has been in prison since 2015.

“I did a fake run to the left,” Stroud went on to explain the drive from his first football game. “The defensive end came free, and no one blocked him and I got the ball off, threw it in flat and the dude hit me right in the mouth. And my tooth fell out, and they were trying to take me out.”

The OROY then recalled how he was resilient enough to complete the drive where he scored a touchdown. He stated how the coach called him out for taking a hit like that, to which the nine-year-old QB replied, “I want to be a Hall of Famer.”

It was clear to CJ that he had the spark to become a successful quarterback at the tender age of nine, which became a fire of focus and determination later on in his footballing journey. However, the young QB did not forget to thank Snoop Dogg for all his prosperity.

CJ Stroud Owes Everything To Snoop Dogg

It is no secret that CJ Stroud is the result of Snoop Dogg’s youth football program. The 22-year-old quarterback even appreciated the legendary rapper for being very hands-on in his approach to helping the youth of his community through football, and he is living proof of it.

“He really does love kids, he really does love helping his community…” Stroud added. “I’m still in contact with him today and honestly I would never be here without him.”

Fair to say Snoop has not only played a father figure to CJ Stroud but also to numerous other kids in his program which he started in 2005. Today, Stroud and Snoop share a deep love for one another which was evident when Snoop appeared on The Rich Eisen Show earlier this year.