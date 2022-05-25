“Michael Jordan isn’t handsome, everybody is kissing his butt”: When Charles Barkley hilariously dissed Bulls legend on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley used to have quite the rivalry, and that showed itself on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show once in a pretty funny manner.

Jordan and Barkley used to share a close bond with each other both on and off the court. The duo were extremely friendly with each other and even took their friendship to higher levels by golfing and gambling together.

Jordan and Barkley were also two of the most dominant stars from the 1990s, and they showed that they were on top of the NBA world back in 1993.

The Bulls and Suns matched up in the Finals, and Jordan came out victorious, beating Barkley’s Suns in six games. Jordan and Barkley haven’t remained on the best terms, but their friendship back then was very entertaining for everyone involved.

19-year-old Tiger Woods has found it difficult to say “no” to Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley about certain things. https://t.co/dwCA5k1hMm — koni toni (@konitoni2) May 23, 2022

Charles Barkley would not admit Michael Jordan was handsome to Oprah Winfrey

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan once joined Oprah Winfrey for a very funny appearance on her show. The two were still good friends at the time, and so their interactions were very entertaining.

Back then Jordan’s status was growing very quickly. He was transcending being just a basketball player and was basically a global celebrity.

People from all across the world knew him even if they didn’t watch basketball. Jordan was something of an icon, and everyone wanted to ‘Be Like Mike.’

So, when Barkley was asked if he considered Jordan to be handsome, he immediately denied the claim, saying that he wasn’t going to be like everyone else and try to suck up to Jordan. MJ, of course, couldn’t help but laugh at Barkley considering the whole thing was pretty funny, however that’s just the kind of person Chuck was and is. He’s a jokester at every level.

Here Charles Barkley telling Oprah why people think Michael Jordan is “handsome”: https://t.co/h1BYoW2vhE pic.twitter.com/HSdGe3x73e — Craig (@itsalwayscraig) May 24, 2022

It’s unfortunate the two don’t talk much these days, but if they did, I’m sure Charles Barkley would be hearing a lot from Jordan about this particular interaction.

