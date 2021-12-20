“I used to be the greatest athlete ever, now I can’t run on the treadmill”: Shaquille O’Neal hilariously reveals that he can only walk on the treadmill

Shaquille O’Neal says that he cannot run on the treadmill any longer as he can only walk on it; reveals he’s working on getting back into shape.

Shaquille O’Neal was undoubtedly one of the greatest players, not just centers, to have ever played in the NBA. He won three Finals MVPs, 4 total championships, a regular season MVP, and countless All-NBA and All-Star selections over a storied 19-year career in the league.

This is quite the feat that he has achieved considering the fact that he was never ‘in shape’ in the traditional sense. Kobe Bryant once said that if Shaquille O’Neal had his work ethic when they were together on the Los Angeles Lakers, they would’ve easily won over 10 championships. Shaq however, has said numerous times that he was content with having just one.

With Shaq having retired from the game of basketball for over a decade now, it would’ve been easy for him to give up being in shape. In all fairness, he did gain extra weight over the years but is more determined than ever to get back into it.

“Right now, I’m at 75% so I’m going to have to turn it up because at 50, I’m going topless,” said O’Neal to Men’s Health on the most recent episode of ‘Gym and Fridge’.

Shaquille O’Neal and his disdain for running on the treadmill.

In his pursuit to reach a respectable level of body fat percentage so as to ‘take his top off in front of the ladies’, cardio is important. Using the treadmill is a great way to burn off fat and calories but seems as though Shaquille O’Neal isn’t about all that at the moment.

“My least favorite part about working out is if I have to run on the treadmill. I can’t run anymore and it’s sad *fake cries*. I used to be the greatest athlete ever and now I have to walk on the treadmill. It’s so embarrassing. You see all the young guys and their pretty form and I’m just walking.”

Well, Shaq did run across 94 feet of hardwood every other night for 19 years straight so him not being able to run at 50 years old isn’t all too embarrassing in all honesty.