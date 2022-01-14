Basketball

“I used to deflate the ball to palm it like Michael Jordan”: Shaquille O’Neal openly admitted to deflating NBA balls during his Lakers days

“I used to deflate the ball to palm it like Michael Jordan”: Shaquille O’Neal openly admitted to deflating NBA balls during his Lakers days
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"It's becoming harder and harder": Stewart-Haas driver Aric Almirola set to leave NASCAR at the end of 2022 to spend more time with his family
Next Article
"The lowest point in my life was the 2005 Ashes series": Shane Warne admits divorce with wife Simone Callahan as one of the toughest period of his life
NBA Latest Post
“I used to deflate the ball to palm it like Michael Jordan”: Shaquille O’Neal openly admitted to deflating NBA balls during his Lakers days
“I used to deflate the ball to palm it like Michael Jordan”: Shaquille O’Neal openly admitted to deflating NBA balls during his Lakers days

Shaquille O’Neal once let it be known that he used to deflate NBA balls to…