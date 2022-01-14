“We’re that good!”: James Harden had a 3 word reply to a reporter when asked about how the Brooklyn Nets big three looked like they never lost a step even after Kyrie’s Hiatus

The Brooklyn Nets big three of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving when on form are a scary sight – they rival any big three through the years

Even though the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving have played less than 30 games together, the chemistry between them is there for everyone to see.

Whenever they play, it seems like they have been playing together forever. When the the first news about the three playing together came out first, people called out Harden for being a ball hog, but it has literally been the opposite.

When James was asked how the trio was so in sync , he had a succinct three word answer for him. “We’re that good” He said confidently, and that cannot be any more true. Superstars know how to remodel their game based on the collective goal of the team – Harden is no stranger to that. Now on the Nets, he’s taken on the role of the facilitator, even though he is a shooting guard.

Much of that has come down to Kyrie being absent for such long stretches, and Durant being the primary scorer in the team. The Beard seems to be a much better overall basketball player now on the Nets than he ever was in any other team. Adding Kyrie is only the icing on the cake for Steve Nash and co.

Also Read: “No cap Kevin Durant, you really might end up dying!”: LaMelo Ball sympathizes with the 2-time Finals MVP’s workload for the Brooklyn Nets

“We’re that good.” James Harden has a simple explanation for why the Nets’ Big 3 doesn’t need much time to regain their chemistry.#NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/0h5FOu7Hp8 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 13, 2022

James Harden had his struggles early on in the season – But he’s hitting peak form at the right time

Harden had his share of trouble at the start of the season. As someone who modelled his game to draw more fouls, the rule change affected him a lot. A lot of players alongside him had similar troubles, but all of them being the model professionals they are, shrug off the challenge and have once again started hitting their stride.

Harden found the right time to find his form again, because the race for the top spot in the east has never been more contested in the recent past. A lot of changes to the 1st seed meant that every game needs to played like a final. The Nets do need everyone to hit top gear, and Harden is doing just that.

The slim reaper is having a season to remember for the ages, and Irving’s addition only means that any game where the dynamic duo find it hard, the Mamba’s protégé can come and take over. If only he was not so eclectic with his ideologies, then not just the east, but the league would be theirs. No disrespect to the reigning NBA champions or the Golden State Warriors, but there is no defense strong enough that can stop this rampant Brooklyn based team in a 7 game series.

Also Read: “James Harden has really been playing on an MVP-level since Christmas!”: NBA Twitter applauds The Beard for putting up 27/8/11 on 45% shooting since December 25th