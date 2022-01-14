“Nikola Jokic has really joined the company of Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: The Nuggets MVP is on track to become only the 3rd center in history to record 25/10/5 in multiple seasons

Nikola Jokic is currently on pace to join Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the 3rd center in history to record 25/10/5 in multiple seasons.

Nikola Jokic has been in the best form of his career. Winning the 2021 MVP honors, the Denver Nuggets leader doesn’t seem to slow down. In fact, the Siberian big man has picked up right where he left off the last campaign.

With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. sidelined, The Joker has been playing some incredible basketball this season, putting up unreal numbers on a nightly basis. In the 35 games the 2021 MVP has played so far, he’s averaging a solid 25.5 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists. And with a 32.12 PER, Jokic is currently on track to finish the season with the best Player Efficiency Rating in NBA/ABA history.

To put into perspective, the gap between Jokic’s current season’s PER and Giannis’ current season PER (2nd All-time) is 0.24. Whereas, the gap between the 2nd position and the 7th position (LeBron James’ 2008-2009 season) is 0.21.

Also Read: NBA Twitter applauds the Bucks MVP for becoming the only player to record a special feat in the last 40 seasons

Nikola Jokic could join Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as only the 3rd center in history to record 25/10/5 in multiple seasons

Jokic has been breaking records all year long. If he continues to perform at the level he has been doing so far, the 26-year-old will be on track to join Wilt Chamberlain (1963-64 & 1965-66) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1972-73 & 1975-76) as only the 3rd center in history record 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in multiple seasons.

Nikola Jokic in elite company pic.twitter.com/x58bbyhg6A — Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) January 14, 2022

Despite having the most efficient seasons in NBA history, Nikola Jokic has been out of several analysts’ MVP conversations. Nor is the 3-time All-Star receiving any love from the media. However, all this doesn’t matter to Nikola. When asked about his two cents on this issue, the Jokic said:

“If they don’t respect me, I like it, if they respect me, I like it. I don’t need any media attention or any attention also. I’m just gonna go out there and play the game, you know.”

“If they don’t respect me, I like it, if they respect me, I like it.” -Nikola Jokic postgame on where he stands about not getting respect. Also, on Michael Malone saying he’s not sexy: “I like it. He’s not lying.” pic.twitter.com/dGzRoqQyXn — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) January 14, 2022

Also Read: NBA Twitter applauds the Bulls star for being the only player to average 25+ PPG on 40% from 3

Currently, Nikola Jokic is ranked 3rd in the latest MVP ladder, only behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. The Joker will surely rise up the ladder, once the Nuggets improve in the standings.