“I Wanna Go To The Super Bowl Too”: LeBron James Hilariously Rubs Salt On Draymond Green’s Barber Related Wound

May 12, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball Western Conference semifinal game 6 at Crypto.com Arena, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAc68_ 20230512_zaf_c68_067 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

Draymond Green has one of the most entertaining basketball podcasts. On “The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors forward provides valuable insights into different aspects of the game. However, his latest podcast episode was slightly different than usual. Green had an entire segment, calling out his barber for not being available to give him a haircut. Sharing a clip of Green whining about the same, LeBron James rubbed salt in the latter’s wounds by hilariously stating that Brownie Blendz was available to cut his hair.

Draymond Green revealed that he wanted to be present at the Super Bowl on Sunday. However, with his barber not available to cut his hair, Green doesn’t believe that he’ll look presentable for the sporting event. Hence, on the episode of his podcast, Green called out Brownie Blendz in a passionate rant.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year initially introduced his barber to his viewers. He explained how Blendz had been a part of Uninterrupted’s “The Shop” since the beginning.

“You all know, I hate not having a haircut… My barber Brownie Blendz, whose been my barber for 11 years now, that’s my brother. And Brownie Blendz is a part of “The Shop”…Brownie Blendz has been a main stay on “The Shop” pretty much since year 1 and that’s just continue to blossom and blossom and I love that for him,” Green said.

Later, Green instructed all his viewers to spam his barber’s Instagram account only to get his attention.

“I wanna see him do well, but like “The Shop” is like pulling him left and right and I can’t get haircuts anymore. For all our subscribers out there, go spam @brownie_blendz on Instagram and give me a haircut cause it’s bad out here… I wanna go to the Super Bowl,” Green complained.

Draymond’s plan did end up working. The video did catch Brownie Blendz’s attention and he even shared the clip of the podcast on his own Instagram account. In his captions, the influencer barber reacted to being called “Hollywood” and promised his client a haircut.

WOW BRO JUST COOKED ME and basically called me Hollywood …… A y’all do me a favor and tag @money23green tell him I’m on the way

LeBron James intervened while Draymond Green and Blendz were having their online interaction. Making his friend extremely jealous, the Los Angeles Lakers star took to his Instagram Story and disclosed that he was receiving a haircut from the same barber at that very moment.

Over the past few seasons, Draymond Green has made several appearances on “The Shop”. LeBron James, along with his partner Maverick Carter, was the mastermind behind the concept of “The Shop”. Adding that to the fact that James requires constant attention to his receding hairline, it is pretty understandable why he would be receiving such preferential treatment.

Barber explains how giving LeBron James a cut is a difficult task

LeBron James is one of the game’s greatest ever. Throughout his illustrious 20+ year career, the King has racked up one of the most distinguished resumes – four championships, four MVPs, four Finals MVPs, among many others. While James is often commended for his physicality, durability, and longevity, he has been mocked for his hairline for a long time now.

James has been struggling with a receding hairline. Often, his hairline has been the reason behind LBJ being on the butt end of the jokes. However, his barber, Nick Castemanos, debunked some myths about the future Hall-Of-Famer’s hair.

According to Castemanos, James is extremely particular with the trim that he receives. Hence, the 6ft 9” forward is the “hardest haircut” for the barber. Despite admitting that he took nearly an hour to cut Bron’s hair, he did reveal that his client had “good hair”.

“LeBron is very tedious about how his hair is cut. The beard is the No. 1 thing. He leaves the top up to me. I leave him less bald. He’s my guy, he’s my hardest haircut. He has good hair. You have to cut it right. He just has a few fat patches around the chin that you have to take your time with. You have to have patience. It usually takes about 50 minutes,” Castemanos said.

From time to time, James does go completely bald. However, his hair is looking better than ever before. Apart from his incredible performance in Year 21, his hair does make him look younger as well.