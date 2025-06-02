LeBron James Makes Shocking Admission Regarding The Lack Of A Skills Coach

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There’s no argument that LeBron James is one of the most skilled players to ever pick up a basketball. The King has been nearly unstoppable on the court since his high school days, and even now—22 years into his professional career—defenses still struggle to contain him. But LeBron grew up in a different era, when youth basketball looked very different from today’s system. In the latest episode of Mind the Game, he explained how the current youth setup may hurt young players more than it helps them.

Speaking to Steve Nash and Luka Doncic, James revealed that he didn’t have a “basketball coach” until his fourth year in the NBA.

Until then, his practices mainly involved heading to the courts with friends and simply playing—whether it was 5v5, 3v3, or 2v2. He explained that this unstructured style of play helped him develop a deep understanding of real in-game situations, and it’s where he honed most of his skills.

“I mean, I didn’t have a basketball trainer until second, third, maybe fourth year in the NBA,” he said. “My basketball training was just being on the court, let’s go hoop! 5 on 5, or 2 on 2, or 3 on 3.”

Nash added onto James’ point, and claimed that these open runs that they used to take part in as kids were largely responsible for the joy they get out of basketball as players.

“We learn a lot faster through trial and error,” he said. “That’s gone for our kids in a way. We don’t get that time to just play, to try things, to make mistakes. So, what happens is the joy, the creativity comes out of the game, and that’s why you get kids quitting at 13.”

The biggest complaint both Nash and James have with the modern basketball coaching model is that it has stripped away the social element of the game. Instead, it places added pressure on parents to constantly ensure their kids have access to the best facilities and resources.

“But I do think the commercialization has made it less joyful, less creative, and you don’t have the social aspect as much,” the two-time MVP said. “It’s like the pressure the system puts on the parent, like I can’t take this away from my kid, I gotta give him his chance, instead of the kid being like I’m going to the park to play.”

While acknowledging the downsides of basketball’s commercialization, Nash also pointed out a few positives. Advances in science and technology have significantly improved our understanding of the human body, making injuries less devastating than they once were—a fact exemplified by James’ incredible longevity in the league.

As with anything, the NBA’s popularity has greatly influenced the younger generation, with more kids picking up basketball as a hobby.

But as the panel discussed, if the sport becomes purely a commercial tool, will the next generation of players grow up with the same genuine love for the game as those who came before them?