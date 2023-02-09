“You Can See How Good Kyrie Irving Is”: Luka Doncic Cheers 8x All-Star From the Sidelines, Claims He Will Be a Good Fit for the Team

Kyrie Irving has already made his debut for the Dallas Mavericks. To be fair, he was healthy and in the form in Brooklyn. Therefore, with Luka Doncic sidelined, it was the perfect opportunity for Jason Kidd to give Kyrie the reins of the team.

Fortunately for Kyrie, Dallas was in great form today. They were too much for the 4th seed in the West and won the game 110-104. Irving contributed 24 points to the win,

In fact, the entire team was playing with a direction, putting up good look shots, and hustling on important plays. Kyrie’s added shooting abilities led to the team recording the most points in the first quarter this season. And though Luka wasn’t on the court, he found his own way to contribute to the team.

Luka Doncic cheered on Kyrie’s every shot in the first quarter

Kyrie Irving is not a Nets player anymore. He left the team after Brooklyn management denied the contract he had requested. For the last two seasons, the Nets and Irving have both suffered due to multiple conflicts. But fortunately, that chapter is over. Now, Kyrie Irving is a player for the Dallas Mavericks and he is receiving all the support anyone could have hoped for.

Luka Doncic, who did not suit up for tonight’s game, had a slightly different self-appointed role today. He was Kyrie’s personal cheerleader in the first quarter. In fact, he cheered on every shot made by Irving in the first quarter as per Dallas beat reporter Landon Thomas. Thomas also revealed what Luka feels about Irving’s presence on the squad.

Thomas: “Luka Doncic stood up and cheered for every shot Kyrie Irving made in 1st quarter. Luka in TV interview: “It’s great. You can see how good he is. I really think this should be fun for us. Obviously, the expectations are bigger now. We just got to make it work and I think we will.”

— Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) February 9, 2023

Kyrie Irving can change the landscape in Dallas

Kyrie Irving is a genuine threat to any team in the league. The 8-time All-Star is capable of dominating opponents without mercy. It’s almost like Luka Doncic and Irving have a similar instinct of finding open players and making shots that count. Granted Kyrie is not as good a scorer but he isn’t too far behind the young Slovenian.

With Irving on the roster, the Mavericks should have a lot more opportunities to score. Especially because Kyrie is an offense-heavy guard. Do you think this duo can carry the Mavericks to the NBA Finals?

