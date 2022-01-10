“I wanna play, they pay me to play”: Kevin Durant continues to downplay how Steve Nash’s heavy minutes are affecting the Brooklyn Nets’ long-term future

Kevin Durant believes all the concern about the heavy minutes he’s playing for the Brooklyn Nets this season is quite overblown.

The Brooklyn Nets have huffed and puffed their way to a 25-13 record this season thus far. I say huffed and puffed with ample justification – the Nets have had way too many close games this year.

In addition, they’ve lost every game they’ve played against a top-3 seed in either Conference this season. James Harden looks way off his MVP form, his propensity to lose the ball with lackadaisical effort and awareness becoming quite apparent this year.

It may not look like that based on the star power they have, but the Nets are getting hard-carried by Kevin Durant. KD is playing the highest minutes complement of his career since his MVP 2013-14 season with the OKC Thunder.

He’s contributing around 30 points per game on some of the most elite efficiency in the league. NBA.com has him ranked no. 2 in the MVP race, and reigning Finals MVP Giannis continues to call him the best player in the world.

KD set up the game-winning bucket of the afternoon with a good read out of a double-team. Rookie 1st round pick Cam Thomas sealed the deal in OT for the Nets, making a tough bucket going the wrong way.

Kevin Durant continues to downplay how Steve Nash’s heavy minutes are affecting his long-term future

KD showered heavy praise on the rookie on his team. Cam Thomas is among those unafraid of challenging the Easy Money Sniper to a battle of ones. And Thomas shows that he’s more than up for it with his energy on the NBA floor.

Another question that continues to bug Kevin Durant through various postgame pressers this year is regarding his workload. KD is averaging nearly 38 minutes a game this year. He put up 43 this Sunday afternoon, and it became a talking point once again.

Durant made it clear that it’s his wish to stay out on the floor as long as he wants. In his own words, “I wanna play and they pay me money to play basketball.”

Kevin Durant on playing on both ends of the Spurs-Blazers back-to-back: “I wanna play and they pay me money to play basketball.” — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) January 9, 2022

