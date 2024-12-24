“I Wanna Punch Him in the Face”: Josh Hart Teams up with Sopranos’ Edie Falco Against TJ McConnell

The “Roommates Show” had a fun guest in Sopranos actor Edie Falco, who kept up with her show’s theme as she vouched to punch Indiana Pacers’ TJ McConnell in the face. Falco found an unlikely partner-in-crime in Josh Hart, who decided to accompany her even though he liked TJ.

“I don’t like that little guy… Like an Irish name, McConnell or something? T.J. McConnell. I want to punch him in the face,” the 61-year-old celebrity said.

While Jalen Brunson did his best to defend McConnell, Josh Hart was all in on the violence. “I mean, I want to punch him in the face half the time, too,” Hart laughed.

TJ McConnell catching wild strays from Edie pic.twitter.com/HTZlmzRRMN — Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) December 23, 2024

Hart’s motivations can be linked with the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Semifinal series from the 2024 playoffs.

McConnell was relentless throughout the grueling seven-game series. He kept the already shorthanded Knicks on edge with his constant hustle coming off the bench – drawing charges, diving for loose balls, and delivering impactful defensive performances, particularly while guarding Brunson.

Therefore, it’s understandable why Hart agreed so easily to aid Falco in her violent endeavor. After all, McConnell was one of the chief culprits behind the Knicks not going to the Conference Finals.

Despite the intensity on the court, there’s nothing but mutual respect and camaraderie between McConnell and the Knicks players. They share a strong bond, and any comments involving “punching” are purely made out of banter.

There was no reason provided by Falco for her bottled up anger towards TJ. But it is possible that she, being a huge NYK fan, holds a grudge against him because of the 2024 postseason loss vs the Pacers.

Edie revealed how she began supporting the Knicks

Edie Falco has often been spotted courtside at Madison Square Garden. Her interaction with the Roommates Crew revealed that the celebrity is up to date with the team’s ongoings. Interestingly, her love for the team was something she developed as a Sopranos actor.

She revealed that a complimentary trip to a Knicks game was a mind-blowing experience for her. Since that moment, she has been completely captivated by the game and the organization.

“During The Sopranos, you get all kinds of free stuff and offers… I kind of was like ‘yeah I’ll go to a basketball game’… It was just one of those things like, ‘Oh my God’… I just hadn’t anticipated how it would grab me and it just did and I’ve been going ever since,” Edie said.

With the New York Knicks having their strongest roster in years, die-hard fans like Edie are sure in for a treat this season.