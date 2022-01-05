“I want Bronny to be happy and find happiness in whatever he does!”: Savannah James talks about her expectations from her eldest son, LeBron James delivers contrasting answer

Savannah James talks about what she wants for her son Bronny James’ future, LeBron James has a contrasting reply

Being a child of a celebrity is never easy. Sure, you get things easier, and you get a lot of perks, but along with that come high expectations. Such is the case for LeBron James‘ eldest son Bronny James.

Being the son of one of the greatest players of all time, it couldn’t be easy to live up to the expectations. Bronny, who is about to enter his Junior Year at Sierra Canyon, is a 4-star prospect in the class of 2023. He’s ranked 24th in ESPN’s class of 2023 recruiting ranking.

That being said, along with the expectations that come from external factors, there is also the pressure that comes from home. Recently, LeBron James and Savannah James were on Uninterrupted’s Top Class Hoops. There, they talked about what hopes they had for Bronny’s future.

Savannah James just wants Bronny to be happy, LeBron James wants a lot more

When asked what hopes the parents had for Bronny’s future, Savannah James was the first one to speak. She said,

“To be happy, and to find happiness in whatever it is he does. I just want him to be happy.”

A typical mother’s answer. On the other hand, LeBron James expects a little more from his son. He said,

“I want him to be in the NBA. I am not going to lie, I want to be on the court with him. Think that will be an unbelievable moment. He’s about to be a junior so the years, it could get close, but we should see, but I want him to get to the NBA.”

It still remains a question to see whether Bronny would make it to the NBA, and if he does, could he make it in time before his father decides to hang up his boots. I guess we’ll have to wait and watch.