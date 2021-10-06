“I want to get 20/20/20 even if LeBron James is playing!”: Russell Westbrook reveals his outrageous goals for his debut season with the LA Lakers

Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook speaks on his mentality about getting triple-doubles, ahead of his first season with the Lakers

Russell Westbrook is Mr. Triple Double now, without any reasonable doubt… to the point where it has become a bit of a meme.

Many in the NBA community often have some admittedly hilarious jokes on the Brodie’s regular hunt for a triple-double during every single game. However, the fact of the matter is, even if most players in NBA history wanted to average a triple-double, it is only Russ that has managed to do it for 4 whole seasons. And if you could do it, why wouldn’t you?

Well, he was asked a question on these lines by Jimmy Kimmel during their recent interview. And well, let’s just say, the Brodie’s answer was interesting, to say the least.

Let’s get into it.

Russell Westbrook admits he‘s looking to get a 20-20-20 box scoreline during every game

Hey, if there is anyone who could do that, it’s Russell Westbrook, right?

Recently, the man got on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show. And during their interview, here is what he said on the matter.

“You know what? Sometimes throughout the game, you kind of can feel like you’re getting close,” Westbrook said. “You have nine or 10 assists, points and stuff, rebounds, and the arenas, they see the stats. So you obviously see them. But for me, when I’m playing I try not to get triple-doubles that are like 10, 10, and 10. I like to just get outrageous and go 20, 20, and 20.”

It’s nice that Russell Westbrook is so motivated for the upcoming season and all. But ummm… should we be more worried about his fit with LeBron James now?

Seems like we’ll find out soon enough.

