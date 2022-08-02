Multi-Billionaire Michael Jordan used to make 13 year old son cry and call his mom while playing one-on-one

Bulls legend Michael Jordan didn’t even spare his kids from his competitive spirit, Marcus and Jasmine Jordan share tales

Basketball is a highly competitive sport. In the NBA, there are 48 minutes of playtime divided over four quarters of 12 minutes each. It is a high-paced game, with each possession lasting for 24 seconds at the max.

Due to its fast-paced nature, the sport is highly competitive. However, some players take the spirit to the next level. Two of these players were Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

The two legends were known for being highly competitive not only with their opponents but also with their teammates. Their nature helped the two win six and five champions, respectively, and go down as the greatest players in the history of the NBA. However, their competitive nature didn’t stop once they stepped off the court. Their kids felt the brunt of the same as well.

Marcus and Jasmine Jordan talk about Michael Jordan and his need to win

Michael Jordan had three kids with his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. Two sons, Michael Jeffery Jordan and Marcus Jordan, and a daughter Jasmine Jordan. He now has two more daughters with his wife, Yvette Prieto.

When the Last Dance was released, and four episodes were out, NBC News got MJ’s kids from his first wedding for an interview together. They were asked about their dad and their life off the basketball court.

Marcus talked about his dad’s competitive nature in one-on-ones. He shared how he was a freshman in high school, and his dad would bully him and trash talk him like he was just another NBA player. Things got so bad that Marcus would call his mom and cry about the same.

Jasmine also shared how their dad would get overly competitive while solving puzzles or playing sudoku.

I guess His Airness had a competitive dawg in him that couldn’t be turned off, no matter where he was, or who he was against.