“Zion Williamson, it’s not that hard, just eat less”: Kenny Smith gives his candid advice to the NOLA youngster amid his serious weight struggles

Zion Williamson gets yet another candid piece of advice on his weight. This time analyst Kenny Smith recommends the Pelicans youngster to “just eat less”.

Zion Williamson is an incredible young talent in today’s league. In only 2 seasons as a pro, the New Orleans Pelicans youngster has already made himself a star in the NBA. Being a freak of nature, Zion is able to bully grown men in the paint, on both sides of the floor. And without a doubt, this 21-year-old prodigy will be one of the future faces in the league.

After having a rather impressive campaign last season, averaging 27 points and 7 rebounds on 60% shooting, Williamson has been one of the most-talked-about subjects over the past few months. Unfortunately, they are not for the right reasons.

This past offseason, photos of “Zanos” looking heavier than ever went viral online. Fans started trolling the former Duke Blue Devil for looking rather overweight. And during that time, reports confirmed the rumors, that the 6-foot-7 forward was a little over 300 pounds in weight.

Kenny Smith gives Zion Williamson some advice amid his weight struggles

As soon as photos and clips of Williamson sitting on the team bench went viral on social media, every fan and analyst started their giving the southpaw their advice for his weight struggles. Charles Barkley even mocked the #1 pick of the 2019 Draft, as he looked at a clip of Zion running, Sir Charles had a rather nasty comment:

“Looks like me and Shaq had a baby.”

Amid all the trolls there are a few genuine supporters of Zion who only hope for his quick rehab. This past week his former teammate JJ Redick gave his two cents on the whole issue. And more recently, TNT analyst Kenny Smith had a piece of rather straightforward advice for the NOLA youngster. The Jet told “TMZ Sports”:

“Every player in their career … they’re going to get hurt at some point if you have a long career. In that time, you gotta figure out how to stay in shape and stay into a basketball body.”

“The easiest part is he’ll figure out how to eat less. It’s not hard when it’s your profession. He puts the hours in to become a great basketball player. He’ll figure out those hours he needs to keep his body right.”

“It’s not hard — just eat less.”

Honestly, Kenny isn’t wrong with his comments. Zion does need to be disciplined if he wants to see himself get in shape. And with the Pelicans having the worst record (1-10) in the league, he surely needs to be quick in shedding some weight.

As of now, there is no timetable mentioned for Williamson’s return. However, while hoping for his quick return to the lineup, the front office will make sure the All-Star only suits up when he is declared 100% fit to play.