“Without Basketball, the Water, the Ocean and Rocco make me the happiest!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson talks to Mark Jackson about rehab, Splash Bros and more

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joined the ESPN broadcast for last night’s game against the Pelicans, talked about rehab and more

The Golden State Warriors secured their 7th win of the season last night. The Warriors blew out the Pelicans 126-85, moving on to a 7-1 record for the season. While the Dubs were playing on the court, Klay Thompson took time, and spoke with Mark Jackson and the ESPN crew. He did so in a very Klay fashion while being on a stationary bike.

When asked about it, Klay said that biking helps him think better. Just as the interview started, we were reminded of a very painful fact. Klay Thompson has been out of action for 877 days now.

However, he is shaping up and getting close to a return. Klay discussed his progress in rehab and getting back on the floor with Mark Jackson.

Klay Thompson talks about his interests off the court

For the longest time, the Warriors were dominating the NBA. Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were a major reason behind it. The duo revolutionized how the ball is shot and brought a whole new era in the NBA. Klay expressed his gratitude to former HC Mark Jackson for showing confidence in him and Steph when everyone else thought their ways won’t work.

Klay continued and was asked about what does he do off the court, that keeps him sane, while he can’t play. KT replied, and said, “Without Basketball, the Water, the Ocean, and Rocco make me the happiest.”

Klay talks about his desire to win, and how he has so much left to prove

Klay Thompson’s return may not be as far as we anticipated. Today, the Warriors’ guard revealed that he has been playing 3 on 3.

As expected, Klay doesn’t want to go easy on himself. He wants the feeling of winning back and is ready to get it from the word go.

We can be sure that the NBA 75 snub is still on KT’s mind, and would motivate him further.

As a Dubs fan, all I’d like to say is, Klay should take all the time he needs to get back, healthy. When he returns though, it would be scary hours for the rest of the league.