“Congrats Stephen Curry! Only 2973 to tie, I’m coming for you”: DeAndre Jordan, Ja Morant, Dwyane Wade and other NBA stars congratulate the Chef on becoming the all-time leader in 3s made

NBA Twitter erupted after Stephen Curry made his 2974th 3-pointer against the New York Knicks to pass Ray Allen for the #1 spot on the all-time list.

Stephen Curry finally broke the record for 3s made and MSG celebrated him the way he deserved to be. The Golden State Warriors won the game 105-96 after a comeback in the second half. Unlike in 2013, when the 25-year old Steph put himself on the map scoring 54 points against the Knicks and they lost the game.

Draymond and co made sure to grab the win and make this record all the more special for the 3x champion. Several NBA greats and celebrities were in attendance for the historic game in MSG. Ray Allen and Reggie Miller were courtside to congratulate Steph after he broke the record.

And the ones who couldn’t witness his greatness in person appreciated him on social media. Tweets came pouring in when Curry made his second 3 of the game at the 7:35 min mark.

Chris Paul, Magic Johnson, and other NBA stars react to Stephen Curry breaking the 3-pt record

Point God Chris Paul called it even before Steph made it to the league. Despite the on-court rivalries, CP3 always knew Curry was special. He congratulated the Golden State Warriors guard for making history tonight.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies called Curry the 3-pt GOAT and believe he changed the game forever. While a drunk Dwyane Wade made an attempt to congratulate the Warriors superstar as well. He was either in a hurry to post it or genuinely forgot the English language for a second there.

congrats @StephenCurry30 🐐 in the garden too .. dats tough 🔥 https://t.co/JjpN7xUDx9 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 15, 2021

This mans shooting changed the NBA forever @StephenCurry30 🔥👏🏾 — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) December 15, 2021

Congrats @StephenCurry30! Now only 2,973 more to tie, I’m coming for you!!! 🏀 💨 — DeAndre Jordan 🐺 (@DeAndre) December 15, 2021

Iam a Witnessed!!! Congrts @StephenCurry30 on becoming the all leader in 3s made💫 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 15, 2021

Congratulations to Steph Curry for making history and setting the new NBA All-Time 3-point record tonight!! Thank you @StephenCurry30 for revolutionizing the game of basketball forever! 🙏🏾 It was great to see his parents Dell and Sonya there supporting him! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 15, 2021

It was truly a magical moment when the entire MSG was on its feet and Stephen Curry took a moment to soak it all in. The league may never see another 3-pt shooter like Stephen Curry. He is now the all-time leader of 3s made in the regular season, playoffs, finals, and most in a single finals game.