“Jayson Tatum grinded all off-season then went 7/30 at Madison Square Garden?!!”: NBA Twitter blasts Celtics star after double-OT loss to Knicks on opening night

Jayson Tatum starts his 4th NBA campaign with an awful 7/30 shooting from the field as the Celtics suffer a hard 138-134 double-OT loss to the Knicks.

Entering the 2021-2022 NBA season, Jayson Tatum was one of the most hyped youngsters to have an All-NBA type of season. Judging the amount of work the Celtics All-Star put in this off-season, and the muscle he put on this past summer, he surely is expected to have a career season while leading Boston to a deep playoffs run.

However, his opening night performance would be an outing he would hope to forget about. Putting up 20 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists, Tatum shot a dreadful 23.3% from the field, and 13.3% from beyond the arc.

Capitalising on Jayson’s abysmal shooting, Julius Randle and the Knicks managed to grab a 138-134 win in a thriller double overtime, spoiling Jaylen Brown’s incredible 46-point night.

NBA Twitter troll Jayson Tatum for shooting an awful 7/30 on opening night

NBA Twitter really trolled Jayson Tatum after his terrible shooting from the field.

All that grinding just to go 7-30 on opening night https://t.co/1bGQlADleY — Korean Jonah Hill (@JamesDGrambo) October 21, 2021

Tatum woke up feeling DANGEROUS 😈😈😈 20 PTS 😳😳😳😳

7/30 FG 😳😳😳

23% FG 😭😭😭

2/15 3PT 👀👀👀

3 TURNOVES 😍😍😍😍 BETTER THAN SIMMONS? NOT IN MY BOOK. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/fhLDekkIur — Celtics Nation 🇧🇷 (🇵🇹) (@CelticsNatiion) October 21, 2021

Jayson Tatum considering shooting another three when he’s 2-14 pic.twitter.com/wGf1Gfz6im — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) October 21, 2021

Indeed, he had a bad opening night. However, knowing the kind of player he is, Tatum is definitely going to bounce back after such an atrocious outing.