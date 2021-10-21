“Stephen Curry said he played like trash, yet he drew a double team on every possession!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr praises the Chef for his performance against the Lakers on Opening Night

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr praises Stephen Curry for his performance against the Lakers, highlights the Chef’s impact on the floor

The Golden State Warriors visited the Los Angeles Lakers for Opening Night of the 2021-22 NBA season. Stephen Curry and his men pulled off a major upset to kick off the season. They took down LeBron James and his Lakers 121-114. The Lakers, who are favored to win the Western Conference, could not manage to hold on in a game where Stephen Curry was having his worst shooting performance in months.

Despite huge performances from LeBron James (34-11-5) and Anthony Davis (33-11-2), the Lakers fell short. The Warriors had a strong team performance all around. Stephen Curry led the team, with a 21-10-10 triple-double. Jordan Poole scored 20 points, Damion Lee and Nemanja Bjelica scored 15 each. Andre Iguodala added 12 points from the bench. After watching the game tape, Steve Kerr talked to the media and backed his megastar.

“I thought Stephen Curry was brilliant”: Steve Kerr

While last night may not have been the best for Stephen Curry, scoring-wise, he contributed in tons of other ways. He recorded a triple-double, the first one he’s had since January 2016. Also, just by being himself, Steph managed to draw multiple defenders on himself, even though he was 5/21 from the floor. This helped the rest of the team, and the others managed to score.

Talking about the game and Steph, Steve Kerr said,

“I thought Steph was brilliant. Its so funny hearing him be so hard on himself. He says he played like trash, and we’re watching the tape and he’s literally drawing a double team every single play, and creating a 4 on 3. His ability to get the ball out of a trap is as good as anybody I’ve ever seen. Once it’s out, it’s a 4 on 3 … It’s beautiful to watch”

“It’s so funny, he [Steph Curry] says he played like trash & we’re watching the tape & he’s literally drawing a double team every single play.”

Steve Kerr says Steph was brilliant last night. Steph played out of the trap to set up teammates, had 10ast. @kron4news #DubNation pic.twitter.com/qlVrY3HIeK — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) October 21, 2021

Kerr is right. Even though Steph may not have had the impact he does scoring-wise, his contributions were still very impactful. The Warriors would like to take the positive points from this game and prepare for the next challenge. They host the Clippers later tonight, for their second match of the season.