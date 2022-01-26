“I was more Magic Johnson than Stephen Curry tonight! Had eyes on the back of my head!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson was hyped after recording season-high assists in win over the Dallas Mavericks

Warriors’ Klay Thompson was doing a little bit of everything tonight, as he recorded a season-high 6 assists against Dallas

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center tonight. Coming from three very cutthroat games, tonight was a chance for the Warriors to make a statement, and show the NBA that they’re still as dangerous as ever. With an 11-2 record in their last 13 games, the Mavericks came in to tumble the stumbling Warriors.

Also Read: “Joel Embiid was snubbed of the Player of the Week honors and this is how he responded!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Sixers MVP for joining Allen Iverson in an impressive franchise record

However, the Dubs had a different plan. Tonight, they stood together and battled as a unit, with each and every player contributing to the win. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga led the scoring for the team, going for 22 points and 5 rebounds on 8/9 shooting. Klay Thompson played the most he has since his return, almost touching the 26-minute mark. He scored 15 points and dished 6 assists. Stephen Curry scored 18 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and dished 7 assists.

“I was more Magic than Steph tonight!”: Klay Thompson

In his 11 year career with the Warriors, Klay Thompson has never been known as the player to pass up on good looks and make plays. However, tonight we saw that side to his game. In the 2nd half, Klay broke out his playmaking skills and made multiple behind-the-back assists.

Klay put the goggles on after his dime 🤣pic.twitter.com/6aRiGj9Qsc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2022

After the game, Klay talked about the same. When he was asked about the knee, Thompson replied and said it felt good after making a couple of shots and behind-the-back dimes.

“That was more Magic Johnson than Steph Curry.” 🤣@KlayThompson jokes with @JaredSGreenberg after the win against the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/kb7dWDNWLm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2022

Also Read: “I averaged 3.4 turnovers, this is routine for me”: Dwyane Wade hilariously gets berated by Shaq and Candace Parker for spilling water on the set of NBAonTNT

After the recent concerns about his knee, it was nice to see Klay out there tonight, playing the way he did. Tonight was probably his best game so far, and if he keeps getting better the way he is, the Dubs are only going to keep getting scarier.