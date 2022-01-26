Basketball

“I was more Magic Johnson than Stephen Curry tonight! Had eyes on the back of my head!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson was hyped after recording season-high assists in win over the Dallas Mavericks

"I was more Magic Johnson than Stephen Curry tonight! Had eyes on the back of my head!": Warriors' Klay Thompson was hyped after recording season-high assists in win over the Dallas Mavericks
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“I averaged 3.4 turnovers, this is routine for me”: Dwyane Wade hilariously gets berated by Shaq and Candace Parker for spilling water on the set of NBAonTNT
Next Article
"LeBron James made James Harden give up on the Nets!": NBA Twitter uncovers the Nets star's frustrated reaction to the King stealing the ball on back-to-back possesions
NBA Latest Post
"The Warriors are my favorite team to watch!": Dwyane Wade explains why Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson aren't the only reason he loves to watch the Dubs
“The Warriors are my favorite team to watch!”: Dwyane Wade explains why Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson aren’t the only reason he loves to watch the Dubs

NBA legend Dwyane Wade points out that the Warriors are his favorite team to watch,…