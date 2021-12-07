“I’m Paul George, when the team needed me, I came to do what I do”: Reggie Jackson hilariously crashes the Clippers star’s interview and lauds the latter pretending to be him

Paul George put up an incredible 21-point, 8-rebounds, 4-assists, and 4-steals performance in the Clippers’ 102-90 win over the Blazers.

On Monday night, a Damian Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers squad hosted Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Moda Center. The contest which was pretty close at the half, saw LAC walk away with a comfortable 102-90 victory, grabbing their 2nd win in 3 games.

It was a huge night for Jusuf Nurkic and Norman Powell. The duo combined for 60 points and converted 22 of the team’s 35 field goals. However, it was yet another huge night for PG13, putting up 16 2nd half points, ending the night with a stuffed stat sheet – 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals with a +/- of +11.

Marcus Morris, Luke Kennard, Reggie Jackson, and rookie Brandon Boston Jr. were all instrumental in the Clippers’ win. Putting up a combined 61 points, they were the perfect help George could’ve asked for.

“It’s great being 13, I’m a special player”: Reggie Jackson pretends to be Paul George

Postgame, Jackson decided to crash Paul’s interview, and complimented his leader pretending to be him. As George was answering the question – “where do you think this game was won?”, Reggie barged in and pretended to be the 7-time All-Star:

“I’m Paul George. So when the team needed me the most, I came to do what I do. So it’s great being 13. I’m a special player. I don’t like to brag really, so I have my teammates do it.”

Geroge truly deserves his flowers this season. With Kawhi Leonard sidelined, and the team’s offensive load on his shoulders, PG has been playing absolutely phenomenally. Averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, George is the biggest reason why the Clippers have been playing well.

Ty Lue’s boys are currently placed 5th in the Western Conference with a >.500 13-12 record. Even though the squad isn’t a title favorite, they can surely create problems for several powerhouses.