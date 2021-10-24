“I was so sure everybody would just think of me as a jerk!”: Michael Jordan vents about his shocking feelings on the Last Dance being a successful series

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan reveals that he is still a bit shocked at how successful the Last Dance was when it aired

Was the Last Dance successful as a documentary series?

Let us answer that question, with another question. Is Leonardo Di Caprio a good actor? Do planes fly? Do we need water to survive?

Simply put, yes, the show was and is successful.

In fact, perhaps just calling it successful isn’t quite right either. This show is referred to by many in the NBA community as a complete masterpiece. And frankly, we’re inclined to agree.

Putting Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the starring role, the series looks into the inside and world and the motivations of all the characters and what they went through. And more importantly, they did it in a way that made us invest emotionally in these characters.

As fans, we can safely say it was one of the best documentaries we have watched in a long time. But, it seems that still comes as surprise to His Airness.

The Hornets owner recently got on the ‘Today’ show, where he was asked to talk basketball. And here, he revealed some shocking thoughts about the success of the Last Dance docu-series.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Michael Jordan is still shocked that people around the NBA community loved the Last Dance documentary

A little while before the Michael Jordan documentary was released, Michael Jordan was scared that people who watched it would think he was a horrible person, and that belief evidently continued into the time of its release, and even after it.

However, as a surprise to him, audiences seemed to understand his perspective on winning and his overall mentality towards the sport.

Given this fact, you’d expect His Airness to just be happy and move on, right. Well…when asked about it during a recent interview, here is what he said.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Don’t worry Mike! We understand you!

