“I was the last guy to beat Michael Jordan in a playoff situation”: Looking back to when Shaq talked about

Michael Jordan has played a lot of legends during his time. Shaq was amongst them. He was also the last one to beat him in the playoffs.

There are legendary rivalries everywhere you look, especially in the career of Michael Jordan. Throughout his time he was compared to every great player in the league.

That is what you get with greatness. You get stacked against everyone, whether it is fair or not. One of the more underrated rivalries was Shaq and Jordan.

We take a look back at, how their second encounter truly showed the ceiling for Shaq. The 1995 Eastern Conference Semi-finals. Michael was just coming back into the league after his first retirement. Shaquille O’Neal was entering his prime.

Shaq vs Jordan”s Bulls in 1995 Playoffs: 24.3 ppg

13.2 rebs pg

4 asst pg

2 blks pg

1 spg

@OrlandoMagic beat @chicagobulls 4-2. — 👑Divided We Fall👑❤🖤💚 (@YtH8r) October 17, 2015

Michael Jordan vs Shaq: A matchup worth watching

“I take pride in being the last guy to beat Michael Jordan in a playoff situation” Shaq was filled with pride when he made the statement.

He also said that he acknowledges MJ’s return from retirement. Despite that, he insists that it wasn’t a factor and that MJ was never off the rhythm.

Shaq and the Orlando Magic faced off against the Bulls and beat them 4-2. Shaq was dominant that series, notching up a superb stat line.

They also beat Reggie Miller and the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Their run eventually came to an end when the Houston Rockets swept them 4-0 in the NBA Finals.

If there was anyone who could have competed against Jordan, it was clearly a young Shaq.