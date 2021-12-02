“Jayson Tatum is still Joel Embiid’s father!”: Celtics broadcasters hilariously mock 76ers star after close win at TD Garden

Joel Embiid had a horrible game against Boston Celtics Wednesday night. NBC Boston trolled the Sixers’ center during Jayson Tatum’s post-game interview

The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics came down to the wire with the latter ultimately coming on top. Jayson Tatum dropped 26 points on the Sixers and had a career-high 16 rebounds. The rest of the Celtics did not have a great game offensively and it was up for grabs until the final few minutes.

Boston ended the first half with a 4-point lead, however, 76ers cut it down to 1 in the third quarter. Joel Embiid had an off night scoring only 13 points on 3-17 shooting. As a team Philly only shot 37.1% from the field whereas the Celtics had 41.8% FG which led to a particularly low-scoring game.

These teams were once at the very top of the table in the eastern conference. They’ve had a very slow start to the season and at this pace Sixers and Celtics will probably see each other in the play-in tournament.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan changed the game on the court as well as off the court”: Kings legend Mitch Richmond snubs Kobe Bryant and LeBron James to term the Bulls legend as the GOAT

After Russell Westbrook, NBC Boston takes a shot at Joel Embiid

These franchises have met each other 21 times in the playoffs, the most in NBA history. Boston Celtics got the better of Sixers 14 times. NBC Boston tried to reignite this rivalry last night by calling Joel Embiid Jayson Tatum’s son.

Their matchup in the conference semifinals in 2018 ended with the Celtics defeating 76ers 4-1 to advance in the playoffs. Rookie Jayson Tatum had an exceptional performance against Embiid and the Sixers, however, fell short to Cleveland Cavaliers in WCF.

The petty comment made by the Boston Celtics broadcast was referring to this playoffs matchup.

It isn’t the first time this season that NBC Boston has trolled a superstar. On 19th November Boston Celtics defeated the LA Lakers by 22 points. Dennis Schroder, previously a Laker, had a great game against his former team. After the game, the Celtics media team called out Russell Westbrook saying, “Y’all paying Russ $44 million lol”.

The 2017 MVP got past the shooting slump after that snarky comment, averaging 25.7 points on 49.5% from the field ever since. Joel Embiid’s return has not turned things around for the Sixers as they currently occupy the 11th seed in the east barely touching the .500 mark.

They have a tough schedule coming up with Hawks, Warriors, Heat, Nets, and Jazz all packed into the first two weeks of December.

Also Read: “It’s a memento as one of the last things she gave me”: Karl-Anthony Towns has preserved his 2019 birthday cake gifted to him by his late mother who died of Covid-19