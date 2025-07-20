“I Wasn’t Luka Doncic”: Paul Pierce Takes Light Jab At Lakers Star Being ‘Out Of Shape’ While Speaking On His Childhood

Paul Pierce hates the Lakers. That’s not an opinion but a fact that he has confirmed multiple times himself. He doesn’t hesitate to take shots at the organization and its players, and his latest podcast appearance featured a dig at the LA franchise’s future, Luka Doncic.

On All Facts No Breaks with Keyshawn Johnson, Pierce sat down at his old high school gym to answer various questions about his basketball career. He revealed how he developed from a slightly unfit Inglewood senior to a Finals MVP with the Boston Celtics and a Hall of Famer.

Pierce recalled how he never expected he’d be good enough to play in the NBA, and was just happy with D1 college offers until his coach caught him shooting around one evening. He planted the idea of going pro in Pierce’s head.

“I remember it was on this court right here, and I was shooting with my high school coach, and it was my senior year, and he came over to me like, ‘Man. I think you gon be an NBA player one day,” he remembered.

The Truth, however, was honest about his high school game, claiming that since he never thought he’d make the NBA, he was nowhere near fit enough to be a professional. He took a jab at Doncic here, and joked, “I like 6’2, you know, out of shape, you know I wasn’t Luka, but then I had a growth spurt and I started leaning out.”

Of course, Luka has faced plenty of criticism for his fitness issues, and it was this concern about his health that led to his unceremonious trade from the Mavericks earlier this year. The weight concerns weren’t as brutal for Pierce, though, as he leaned out from a slightly unfit 6’2 senior to a 6’7, 235-pound bucket by the time he made the league.

Pierce was a natural scorer, and by his own claims, perhaps the most gifted scorer the NBA has ever seen. He certainly worked hard to get into top shape for the NBA, so maybe he’s earned the right to take a snide jab at Doncic’s fitness, something the Slovenian is still working hard to improve.