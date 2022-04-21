“I went to McDonald’s, got a couple of cheeseburgers, and then got on a plane for Europe alone”: Dennis Rodman reveals bizarre details of his first marriage to Annie Bakes

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman revealed he was in no mood to marry his first wife, Annie Bakes, the mother of his child Alexis.

There can never be another Dennis Rodman. The Bulls legend was not your quintessential NBA superstar, often coming across as eerie and erratic. The Worm made more noise with his off-court antics over his professional career, becoming controversy’s favorite child.

Whether it was his much-publicized affair with the Queen of Pop Madonna or the notorious trips to Las Vegas, Rodman led quite an extravagant life. The Worm had earned the reputation of a bad boy in the league due to him getting involved in several altercations, missing practices, and his anti-authority nature.

By now, one can imagine, Rodman was not your regular guy. Nevertheless, his personal life always remained an intriguing subject for the tabloids, one such story being his first marriage to Annie Bakes, with who he had a daughter Alexis.

Also read: “Dennis Rodman carries flip phone because FBI thinks he talks to Kim Jong Un”: When ‘The Worm’ revealed he doesn’t use smartphones due to his relationship with North Korea

In his book Walk on the Wild Side, Rodman would divulge details about his first marriage to Annie Bakes in 1991. The five-time champion described the ceremony as the worst.

Dennis Rodman spills the beans on his first marriage to Annie Bakes.

Rodman had revealed he only married his first wife as his daughter Alexis told him to do so. The former Bulls forward was not in the right frame of mind to get married, something he regretted deeply. The Worm would give an insight into his marriage ceremony, which sounded bizarre from the very go.

“I wish I had been drunk because if I was, I swear I would have never even gone to the Chapel in the first place, said Rodman.”

Dressed in the most casual manner for his wedding, Rodman would straight head to McDonald’s post exchanging marriage vows.

“It wasn’t exactly the most romantic wedding in the world. I went to the Chapel wearing combat boots, shorts, a T-shirt, sunglasses, and a hat. Then after the ceremony, I went to McDonald’s, got a couple of cheeseburgers, and prepared for a one-night honeymoon. The next day I got on a plane for Europe alone and spent the next couple of weeks tripping around.

We never did have s*x on our wedding night or anything, and the week after I came back from Europe, we stopped living together.”

Rodman and Bakes would end their marriage in 1993, leaving The Worm traumatized. In his biography, the Bulls superstar admitted to having tried to attempt suicide as well. Post this incident, Rodman decided to live life on his terms.

Also read: “Jail food made me grow a whole f**king foot!”: Dennis Rodman reveals how The Worm went from 5’8″ to 6’8″ all at the age of 20

Despite all his shortcomings, Rodman proved to be a valuable asset on the hardwood, the biggest evidence of this being his contribution to the Bulls’ second 3-peat from 1996-98.