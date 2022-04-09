“Jail food made me grow a whole f**king foot!”: Dennis Rodman reveals how The Worm went from 5’8″ to 6’8″ all at the age of 20

Dennis Rodman speaks on growing a whole foot taller when all hope was lost before his life in the NBA

During his time in the NBA, Dennis Rodman was a bit of a madman, wasn’t he?

On the court, he’d find a way to swallow up each and every rebound that ever got close to him. And off it, he’d find a whole lot of other things to attract.

Before all that, however, before the NBA, before he was even recruited by any college. Back before all of that, believe it or not, Dennis Rodman was a short king, to say the least. And back in 2019, on The Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, the legend talked extensively on the matter.

And let’s just say you’re going to want to see it.

Also Read: “Dennis Rodman, you won’t get beyond 40 years”: When The Worm laughed off some trashtalk from Michael Jordan regarding his party-laden lifestyle

Dennis Rodman grew nearly a foot taller after going to prison in his early life

We’ve never once thought going to jail was ever a positive thing. But maybe it has its benefits?

Why do we say that? Well, it’ll all make sense after you take a look at this YouTube clip below.

Jail food? That’s the answer?

Hey, we’re not judging! At the end of the day, his growth spurt at 20-years-old was HIGHLY unlikely. And yet… here we are.

Maybe an investigation needs to be started on potential magic beans being poured into food.

Also Read: “Dennis Rodman, here’s $20 million to get me pregnant!”: When Pop star Madonna offered the Bulls legend a fortune to knock her up