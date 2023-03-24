“I Will Lose It If Knicks Lose To Donovan Mitchell!”: Stephen A. Smith Berates Kendrick Perkins As He Pontificates Over Potential Cavs Playoff Matchup

The NBA Playoffs are just around the corner and the NBA fraternity is eagerly awaiting its commencement. With seedings still being decided, the possible match-up scenarios keep throwing up interesting storylines on a daily basis.

One such storyline that has seen development and an increased possibility of occurrence, involves the New York Knicks. The Knicks have been a franchise of misery for a long time but have had a recent resurgence. There is some hope in The Mecca for what’s brewing in NYC after a long time.

However, their first hurdle in the 2023 Playoffs might bring forth a foe who may have been the darling of the MSG in an alternate universe. With the city calling out for a star, the Knicks had made a drawn-out attempt to obtain the services of a then-disgruntled Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

Things turned sour and the negotiations never materialized. While Spida visibly wanted to be a Knick, fate had other plans for him. The Cavaliers came out with a surprise bid that met Danny Ainge’s fancy, and the deal was done.

This hasn’t been forgotten by most Knicks fans in light of a potential first-round clash with the Cavs. Particularly a certain Stephen A Smith who was visibly emotional at the mention of the match-up by Kendrick Perkins.

Stephen A Smith declared how he would “LOSE IT” if the Knicks lost to Mitchell’s Cavs in the Playoffs.

The First Take host is known for his emotional takes and retorts. But regular viewers are aware of how all figments of objective thought are left aside by Stephen A when it comes to Knicks talk.

The pundit is one of the most high-profile and ardent Knicks fans in the mainstream and was clearly married to the idea of seeing Spida ball out in NY. And the eventual outcome of seeing Mitchell play at an All-Star level for an Eastern Conference foe certainly seems to have hurt him.

Smith acknowledges the Knicks aren’t quite contenders yet and said he can handle any defeat. Except, of course, at the hands of Mitchell and his Cavs.

I am going to LOSE IT if the Knicks lose to Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/TzdQV74rTy — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 24, 2023

When discussing the possibility of a Cavs v Knicks first-round match-up, Smith berated Kendrick Perkins and went on his emotional rant. “This is why I’m getting mad at you, Kendrick Perkins. You know how I am about the Knicks. You have not been in New York suffering, for 50 years! I’m trying to be cool. I don’t care what they (The Knicks) have done this season. You can lose to Milwaukee, you can lose to Boston, you can lose to Philly. All of that is understandable and acceptable. The New York Knicks CANNOT lose to Donovan Mitchell” said Smith as he expressed his horror at the mere thought.

Stephen A Smith stated that the Knicks “got played” in the Donovan Mitchell deal.

The analyst was visibly livid at the Knicks management for not doing enough and lowballing for Spida. The Jazz guard was one of the best available players and his stardom would have rubbed off perfectly in NY. It was a match made in heaven, it would appear, to Stephen A.

The other end of the negotiating table just happened to have Danny Ainge, who Smith was all in praise of. While criticizing the Knicks, Smith showered plaudits on how Ainge conducted the situation which eventually led to the Knicks “getting played”.

A situation that played out wrong in all ways for the Knicks it would appear. The only thing to rub further salt on the wound is certainly a thrashing at Mitchell’s hands.

Stephen A Smith will definitely not be the only Knicks fan losing it in case that happens.

