“These are the F***** Knicks, this always happens”: Stephen A. Smith’s helpless reaction to Donovon Mitchell’s trade to Cavaliers 

Veteran NBA analyst and ardent Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith has a public meltdown on learning about the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There was finally something to rejoice about for the NBA fans who have been experiencing one of the dullest off-seasons of all time. It is official, Utah Jazz guard, Donovan Mitchell, has been traded to the Cavaliers for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, and a host of first-round draft picks.

Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

Acquiring Spida makes the Cavaliers a solid contender in the east, given the roster having 3 All-Stars in their starting lineup. The former Jazz guard forms an interesting backcourt duo with Darius Garland, who is coming off a breakthrough season.

As hoop fans rejoice at the news of the above trade, it’s yet another disappointing day for the Knicks organization. For weeks, the narrative in the media suggested the basketball mecca was going to be the landing destination for the Spida, who desired the same.

Unfortunately, Knicks President Leon Rose failed to get the deal done, leading to the team being subjected to mockery, once again, on social media. It was only a matter of time before we got an update from New York native Stephen A. Smith, who had a public meltdown.

Stephen A. Smith goes on a rant against the Knicks.

A Knicks loyalist forever, Stephen A. Smith looked appalled as he addressed Mitchell’s trade to the Cavs. The ESPN veteran has always been critical of the Knicks management, especially owner James Dolan and President Leon Rose. Nonetheless, he was confident of them getting the Spida on board.

And the Knicks would mess up again, despite having all the ammunition required to get the three-time All-Star. According to reports, the New York team have 8-first-round draft picks over the next 5-years, along with young talents like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Obi Toppin, to name a few.

“They had everything necessary to get a deal done … in their last offer they put on the table RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, two unprotected first-round picks but Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz wanted more.”@ShamsCharania reports on Utah taking the Cavs offer over the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/2rKkNpIThl — The Rally (@TheRally) September 1, 2022

However, Jazz’s Danny Ainge’s requirements were hard to meet for the Knicks front office. Nevertheless, Stephen A was in no mood to let the Knicks off the hook. The veteran analyst was flabbergasted at the turning of events, voicing his disgust in the following clip on social media.

These are the F$&@ Knicks! This is what always happens! pic.twitter.com/F7HShDVpOS — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 1, 2022

It’s a sad day for hoop fans host to the basketball mecca, who for years have struggled to find the next face to their franchise. Despite all the shortcomings, the Knicks fans continue to stay loyal. Hopefully, someday their prayers will be answered.

