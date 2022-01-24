“I worked on improving my shot while I was rehabilitating”: Anthony Davis wants to get his bubble shooting mojo back, and the Lakers superstar is working on it

Anthony Davis and the Lakers have struggled so far this season – it is almost a certainty that even if they do make the playoffs, they won’t go far.

The Lakers just lost their 24th game of the season against the Miami Heat – they only lost 19 games in their championship-winning run. They currently sit 8th in the conference, with a losing record of 23-24. Lebron James has been doing his hardest to drag back the Lakers to winning ways, but he may just be too old to do it.

Frank Vogel was touted to be making a run for the championship with this Lakers roster, but the only place he will be running soon is the unemployment exchange at this rate. Poorly constructed plays, horrible rotations, and overall being just such a bad team on defense means that this team has no chance of winning any game convincingly.

Anthony Davis played 27 games of the 47 games played, and he’s missed 17 straight games since his MCL sprain against the Timberwolves. Even when he played, LeBron James was injured, and the big three of Russell Westbrook, Davis and James never actually played a consistent run of games to see how they would work.

Anthony Davis may not be the reason the Lakers are struggling this season – but he has had his own struggles on court

The Lakers star has had a decent stat sheet this season – although numbers are just a smokescreen for his performances. Davis was averaging 23.3 points on 52.1% shooting, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals this season before he got injured. His jump shot however was terrible. AD made 32% on shots outside the paint this season, and 19% from the 3pt line.

