“I would have beat my wife and kids if I lost this game!”: When Charles Barkley made an extremely ill-advised joke after a narrow win against the Nets

The Charles Barkley we know today is absolutely adorable. His takes are downright hilarious, and his ability to roast just about anyone is even more so on those lines. And to be fair, he hasn’t changed much since his hay-days in the NBA.

Sure, he has gotten just a tad bit less cocky since then, but frankly who wouldn’t with age. But overall, he is mostly the same old Chuck fans of the NBA have known since his rookie season in the league. Though we must say that there are thankfully parts of himself he has cut off since the turn of the century and into present day. And it is perhaps the ugliest side of him that he left behind, that we are here to talk about today.

“You go home and you beat your wife and kids”: When Charles Barkley made an ill-advised joke back in 1990

Back in 1990, the world was a very different place. Charles Barkley was still in the NBA along with the likes of Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. And in a slightly more negative light, jokes on things such as domestic violence and abuse were a lot more prevalent at the time.

Just one of the many examples of that was Charles Barkley’s interview after securing a narrow win from the New Jersey Nets on the 3rd of November. Here is what he said.

“This is a game that if you lose, you go home and beat your wife and kids. Did you see my wife jumping up and down at the end of the game? That’s because she knew I wasn’t going to beat her.”

Of course, the star apologized for making such an ill-advised joke just days later. But, needless to say, even the utterance of such a topic in such a light-hearted tone wasn’t exactly something many wanted to hear even then.

Thankfully, today, we as a society have progressed past the stage of joking about such serious matters. And we also would like to give a large amount of credit to the Chuckster as well, for taking that journey along with the rest of us.

