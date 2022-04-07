“Kevin Durant is not an easy matchup for anybody at any moment on the court”: Bam Adebayo reasons why the Nets superstar is the toughest person he had to guard

It is absolutely difficult to guard Kevin Durant. Bam Adebayo, despite being an elite defender, is one of those many players who have a tough time preventing the Nets star from getting buckets.

Kevin Durant is one of the game’s greatest players. Ever since Durant set foot on the hardwood as a young 19-year-old, he was immediately considered to be one of the best players in the league. 12 seasons later, KD is one of the most prolific scorers to ever grace the NBA, putting himself amongst the likes of all-time greats like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Durant is not your typical forward. The versatile KD can handle, pass and shoot as efficiently as a guard, while even rebounds as effectively as a center. And because of his flawless game, The Durantula has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history.

Playing his 14th NBA season, at age 33, KD is still an assassin with the rock and one of the most talented individuals in the league. Averaging a staggering 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, Durant will surely make it to his 10th All-NBA team at the conclusion of the regular season.

Bam Adebayo reveals how Kevin Durant is the toughest person he had to guard

In a recent interview appearance with Sports Illustrated, Bam Adebayo revealed how KD was the toughest person he had to guard.

“Toughest person I had to guard?! Yeah, that’s tough we got a lot of dudes in this league. I would say Kevin Durant.” Adebayo said. “I mean, 7-foot and can do the things that he do, like that’s not an easy matchup for anybody at any moment on the court.”

In the 10 times that KD and Adebayo have gone at it against each other, The Durantula has averaged a solid 25.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.