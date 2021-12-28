Basketball

“I would take Patty Mills over Russell Westbrook any day, you can’t overcome that guy #0 for ZERO rings.”: Veteran analyst Skip Bayless takes a shot at the former MVP

"I would take Patty Mills over Russell Westbrook any day, you can't overcome that guy #0 for ZERO rings.": Veteran analyst Skip Bayless takes a shot at the former MVP
Akash Murty

Previous Article
Is Scott Boland indigenous: Full list of Best Test bowling figures in an innings on debut
Next Article
Most Test runs in a calendar year: List of cricketers with most runs in a year in Test cricket
NBA Latest Post
“I’m Bill Russell? Oh sh*t I’m Bill Russell!!”: Karl-Anthony Towns fires back at Draymond Green for defending Russell Westbrook
“I’m Bill Russell? Oh sh*t I’m Bill Russell!!”: Karl-Anthony Towns fires back at Draymond Green for defending Russell Westbrook

Karl-Anthony Towns defends himself from Draymond Green by claiming he isn’t the coach while talking…