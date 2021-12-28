“I would take Patty Mills over Russell Westbrook any day, you can’t overcome that guy #0 for ZERO rings.”: Veteran analyst Skip Bayless takes a shot at the former MVP

After lambasting Russell Westbrook for the Lakers’ loss to a depleted Brooklyn Nets team, Skip Bayless doubles down on his take of Patty Mills being better

On Christmas Day, the Brooklyn Nets exposed the LA Lakers who were playing some substandard basketball since the start of the 2021-22 season. Even without Kevin Durant, the Nets proved the inability of the Purple and Gold team to reach anywhere with their current squad.

In a game of quarters, with both teams outdoing each other by at least 11-points every quarter, the Lakers started the first, giving away a 15-point lead. The game went back and forth to start the 3rd quarter, but then the Brooklyn guards took over, never to give back the lead or the chance to come back.

Also read: “People are expecting me to have f**king 25, 15, and 15, I know I have done that for the past five years or so, but it’s not like a normal thing”: Russell Westbrook sends out a stern message to his critics and naysayers

Patty Mills is having a breakout year and has also tied his career-best in points (34) on the Christmas day game. After the game, the Aussie point guard was all over social media for outdoing LeBron James and Co. Even the veteran analyst Skip Bayless was in awe of Patty.

“Give me Patty Mills over Russell Westbrook any night. Patty is a clutch shooter with winner’s intangibles. Westbrick is a pathetic shooter and turnover machine more interested in stats than wins. The Nets held off the Lakers because they had Patty and the Lakers had Westbrick.” Skip said after the game.

Skip Bayless doubles down on his Patty Mills over Russell Westbrook take

The Fox Sports Analyst has been a strong critique of James, Westbrook, and the LA Lakers as a whole. Being a Spurs fan, Skip would have always admired Mills, who has helped Gregg Popovic’s team a lot for no less than a decade.

After he torched “the Fakers”- Skip’s a nickname for the Lakers, the veteran analyst went a step further to say he’ll choose the Nets point-guard over the 9-time All-Star, Westbrook, who had a 13-point triple-double in Lakers loss. Skip even doubled down on his take on Monday.

I would take Patty Mills over Russell Westbrook any day or any night and I will beat you. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/zKuDX8jHlp — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 27, 2021

It’s hard agreeing to Skip Bayless on any of his takes, but his fellow analyst Shannon Sharpe did agree that it takes a lot to play alongside Brodie, and KD might be the best player in the league for making it work as well as that for almost a decade.

That’s big coming from an analyst who has LBJ as his GOAT. Maybe it’s time for the Lakers to get Russ traded for any kind of help they could get in place of the 2017 MVP.