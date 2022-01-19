“I wouldn’t trade my teammates for the world! Not even the MIP award!”: MIles Bridges gives his thoughts on his chances to win the award after 38 point game vs Knicks

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges talks about his odds to win Most Improved Player after incredible 38 point outing vs Knicks

If it isn’t LaMelo Ball, it’s Miles Bridges. Truly, this team is a bit too talented for the NBA’s liking.

As many know by now, the Charlotte Hornets recently faced off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Since this was a big game, many expected Melo to be starting as per usual. However, the star was caught up with a non-covid illness. And while he was eventually declared available, and even sat on the bench, he was never inserted into the game by James Borrego.

Without his star point guard, a lot of the playmaking and scoring load fell onto Miles Bridges. And boy did he deliver.

38 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, and just 1 turnover, on 14 of 20 from the field (70%), and 5 of 9 from three (55.6%). And riding high on his performance, Charlotte won this game, with a score of 97-87.

After the game, Bridges was asked about his odds to win Most Improved Player this year. And let’s just say his response will have Hornets fans that much more excited about this team.

Miles Bridges shifts the focus onto the brilliance of his teammates when asked about his MIP odds

Just writing that gave us a warm, fuzzy feeling in our hearts.

But, enough beating around the bush. Here is what he said, as per ClutchPoints.

“Ever since last year coach has had a lot of trust in me,” said the Hornets talent. “It’s been building. I wouldn’t trade my teammates for the world. So I just wanna keep getting better and try our best to get to the playoffs this year.”

Aw come on Miles, be just a tad bit more selfish in your responses!

Jokes aside though, this response captures perfectly who this player is. Someone who has put in the work every year, and yet, feels no need to bask in the glory for himself. Instead, he chooses to share the limelight with his teammates.

If there is one thing he will take for himself though, it’s a contract with a higher salary, this offseason.

Get your pockets ready MJ! A 23-year-old is about to empty all of them.

