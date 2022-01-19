Log Out
Basketball

“I wouldn’t trade my teammates for the world! Not even the MIP award!”: MIles Bridges gives his thoughts on his chances to win the award after 38 point game vs Knicks

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges talks about his odds to win Most Improved Player after incredible 38 point outing vs Knicks
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“I’m in my 13th year, Kevin Durant is in his 15th and we’re leading the charge fighting for championships”: Stephen Curry gives his two cents on being in the MVP race with the Nets star
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges talks about his odds to win Most Improved Player after incredible 38 point outing vs Knicks
“I wouldn’t trade my teammates for the world! Not even the MIP award!”: MIles Bridges gives his thoughts on his chances to win the award after 38 point game vs Knicks

Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges talks about his odds to win Most Improved Player after…