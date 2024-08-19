Ice Cube Gave Retired Players an Outlet to Deal with Their Post-Career Rough Patch: Jeff Teague

Often athletes are in dire straits after their NBA career is over. They have been accustomed to high-level basketball for so long that it is difficult to picture a life after that. On that note, Ice Cube’s 3×3 Big 3 Basketball League has provided the necessary outlet to allay their post-NBA career blues while also providing financial security to retired NBA athletes. During Ice Cube’s appearance on the Club 520 podcast, Jeff Teague showed his appreciation for the league by pointing out how important it was for him.

Advertisement

Teague last appeared in the NBA during the 2020-21 season. He made his Big 3 debut in June as the captain of 3 Headed Monsters.

The former NBA guard admitted that some retired NBA athletes face financial troubles after their careers are over. Therefore, the league provides a much-needed source of income that many athletes can fall back on

“Na it [the Big3 League] was huge. For me, it’s more like a financial thing. He brought another league for some guys, when you retire you go through a rough patch, and he kinda gave like another outlet to make some money,” Teague pointed out.

Then the 2021 champion touched upon his Big 3 experience. He relished the feeling of flashing his skills on television in front of a packed crowd. It reminded him of his NBA days.

“To be able to get out there and hoop and then still have fans in the stands. Have some of your highlights shown around the world, playing on TV still. It is a huge opportunity,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of Teague’s co-hosts made an interesting point. A lot of the times, many NBA players are forced to retire because of injuries or simply because teams stop believing in a player because of their advancing age.

But that doesn’t mean that those players are not capable of playing NBA-level ball. So Big3 is a good opportunity for them. And it also proves that the league is capable of fielding NBA-level players.

Teague is grateful to Ice Cube for bringing in a league that has helped athletes like him to live their basketball dreams even after their NBA retirement. The league has attracted some of the biggest NBA stars over the years.

The Big3 League is leaving a significant impression

The 3×3 league had its first season in 2017. Since then, it has been home to many former NBA players. It’s not just ex-role players that are drawn to the league, even many retired superstars have graced the Big 3 floor. The list includes former all-stars Allen Iverson, Gilbert Arenas, and Amar’e Stoudemire.

The coaches of the league also have legendary status. Gary Payton, George Gervin, and Julius Erving have assumed coaching roles in the league. Like the athletes, this is a dream come true for many hoops fans as they get to witness their favorite players back in action.

Apart from ex-NBA athletes, current NBA superstar Jaylen Brown became the first active player to participate in a Big 3 game, which can pave the way for more such across-the-generation battles. Since the league takes place in the NBA offseason, it is a great avenue for the fans to experience some elite-level hoops.

Ice Cube’s vision has indeed provided a dream abode to many and as his league continues to expand, it can completely fill up the void left after the end of the NBA season.