Ice Cube’s Son Defends Ja Morant For Going After Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson and Ja Morant’s feud has taken over social media. Fans to celebrities alike have pledged their allegiance to each player. Notably, being a 4 time NBA champion and one with an arguably better PR, Thompson seems to be winning. But, Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., wasn’t afraid to show support for Morant amidst the internet’s harshness.

Being a fan of Ja Morant has become a minority within NBA circles as of late. The Memphis Grizzlies star has fallen out of the good graces of fans due to his previous gun scandal and overall attitude. His recent beef with Thompson didn’t do any favors to repairing that reputation.

Morant began to exchange words with Thompson before pointing his finger in the four-time NBA champion’s face. Despite being held back by a member of the coaching staff, Thompson swung while hitting Morant’s hand away. Shortly after, more people had to separate the two.

Moments later, during Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer’s post-game interview, Morant didn’t hesitate to throw another shot at Thompson.

“Tell him who the best shooter in the house was,” Morant said. “It wasn’t bro from Golden State.”

Thompson could’ve taken the high road, but chose to do anything but that. In his post-game availability, he really went after the Grizzlies star.

“It was really just running his mouth, and he’s been running his mouth for a long time,” Thompson said. “It’s funny to run your mouth when you’re on the bench. It’s kind of the story of his career so far, just leaving us wanting more.”

Many fans believe Morant should focus less on talking and more on producing. The two-time All-Star is having one of his worst seasons, averaging just 17.9 points and 3.5 rebounds on 35.9% shooting from the field. He wasn’t even active during his altercation with Thompson.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., who watched the whole discourse couldn’t stand the narrative against Morant and decided to play the devil’s advocate.

“[Ja Morant] can defend himself and his teammate,” Jackson said on an X post. “Isn’t it a comeback for a Finals press conference Klay had after winning the title.”

One of the most important elements of this entire ordeal is the existing animosity between Morant and Thompson. The two were part of the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies’ notable rivalry in 2022 and 2023. Needless to say, that history certainly played a role in their recent altercation.

Jackson Jr. isn’t a superfan of either Morant or Thompson. He is a fan of right and wrong. He believes Morant is within his right to be push back against just about anyone and shouldn’t be persecuted for it.