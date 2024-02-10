“Just the Edge”: Patrick Beverley Reflects After First Win With Bucks, Uses Post-Game Interview to ‘Plug’ Podcast

Patrick Beverley displayed his mindset as a seasoned competitor just hours after landing in Wisconsin. The 35-year-old used the post-game interview to promote his podcast while reflecting on his first win with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Fiserv Forum rejoiced the occasion as the home crowd witnessed the early pages of a brand new Pat Bev chapter.

On the deadline day, the point guard joined the Bucks while his former employers, the Philadelphia 76ers, secured the services of Cameron Payne. Following the move, Beverley’s availability in the recent Charlotte Hornets game entirely depended on both parties’ medical clearances. The Chicago-born even joked about it, stating, “Somebody tell Cam Payne take his physical. I’m trying to play tonight”.

The 6ft 2″ guard eventually attained his goal as he came off the bench to register 6 points, 1 rebound, and 4 assists in 12 minutes. After the debut win, he reflected on the triumph while shedding light on what he brought to the title-contending franchise. “Just the edge. The way I present the truth is real hard, but it’s honest,” the 2021 EuroCup MVP declared in the post-game interview.

Soon after that, the 2017 NBA Hustle Award winner displayed the differentiating factor as he attempted to leverage the moment. “Subscribe to the pod,” he announced before running towards the tunnel as the supporters cheered their latest recruit.

The exchange showcased his prowess as an astute media personality while simultaneously further exhibiting his mindset as a strategic entrepreneur. The unusual combination of these aspects has made him a fan favorite over the years. The Beer Capital of the World could undergo a similar experience as the organization extended its run to 34-19.

The unique aspects of the recent Patrick Beverley trade

Beverley announced his arrival at the Milwaukee in an unforgettable manner. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the NBA star broke the news before all the international media outlets. “Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks,” they posted as the 2011 Russia Cup winner embarked on a new journey.

In the process, the guard has made the manifestation of Giannis Antetokounmpo come true as once revealed in The Pat Bev Podcast. The Greek Freak once allegedly told Beverley, “I like you, Pat. You want to win championship? Come to Milwaukee, Pat. I like you”.

Alongside this, the arrival marks his reunion with the head coach Doc Rivers. The former Los Angeles Clippers duo joined forces yet again as the supporters hope for a turnaround in championship luck. The roster has the required attributes to repeat their 2021 title-winning run. So, it all comes down to their persistence against the luck.