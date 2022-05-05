“I’d pay money to hit Skip Bayless the way Dillon Brooks injured Gary Payton II!”: Richard Jefferson is livid at Bayless shunning aside Grizzlies star’s Flagrant foul

Richard Jefferson says that he would pay money to hit Skip Bayless the same way Dillon Brooks traced down and flagrantly fouled GP II.

The more Skip Bayless takes to ‘Undisputed’ each and every night, the more it feels as though he is simply making a caricature of himself. His takes are usually beyond what many believe to be ‘inside the box’ and spins twists around narratives that only vets of the media like Bayless can pull off.

Shannon Sharpe is the perfect counterpart to Skip Bayless however as he takes no bulljive (as Uncle Shannon would put it) from the former Dallas writer. Sharpe is front and center when giving his opinions on their show together and more often than not, directly opposes what Bayless is trying to convey.

Also read: “Hey, Atlanta Hawks fans, are you SURE about taking Trae Young over Luka Doncic?”: Skip Bayless finally comes up with a good take after the Dallas Mavericks superstar pours in 24 points in the first half

In this particular instance, both Skip and Shannon locked horns over whether or not Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2 between the Warriors and Grizzlies was warranted.

Richard Jefferson on Skip Bayless not thinking the Dillon Brooks foul was a big deal.

Dillon Brooks tracked Gary Payton II down on a fast-break and clotheslined him mid-air to stop a potential transition lay-up/ dunk in Game 2. This led to him being ejected from the game and caused a massive stir on social media.

Most people agreed that the ejection was deserved with guys like Jay Williams saying he should actually be suspended for Game 3. Skip Bayless on the other hand, believes this was nothing but a common foul.

I’d pay any amount of money to give Skip a 10 foot head start and let me do this to him. THEN DECIDE WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT IT😂😂. Next thing he’s going to tell @ShannonSharpe what’s it like to get hit going thru the middle by a NFL linebacker!! Lol cmon https://t.co/b3HsIGzUX7 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) May 5, 2022

Also read: “Giannis didn’t look like the best player on the planet tonight, unless on Pluto”: Skip Bayless takes a dig at Shannon Sharpe for picking the Bucks over Celtics

This take didn’t go over well with Shannon Sharpe who knows a thing or two about getting clobbered across the body and it certainly didn’t go over well with Richard Jefferson.

Jefferson has become a mainstay in NBA media as he’s won fans’ hearts over his natural charisma and charm. His takes are also extremely honest and his chemistry with Kendrick Perkins is what takes the cake on many occasions.