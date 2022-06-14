“I’d take Anthony Davis over NBA MVP Nikola Jokic!”: Stephen A. Smith claims he would take a healthy AD over most of the leagues top superstars including The Joker, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler

Anthony Davis has received a lot of criticism of late. However, Stephen A. claims he would take a healthy AD over most of the league!

The LA Lakers had a dismal season, as they failed to make the NBA Playoffs. One of the reasons behind their failure was the huge injury concerns surrounding Anthony Davis.

His absence cost the Lakers dearly. However, what was even more surprising was AD’s surprising claim, that he hasn’t shot a basketball since April 5th, 2022.

Essentially, the one-time NBA Champion has not shot a basket for close to two months. This news sent the NBA world into a frenzy and exposed the former Pelican to some harsh, but deserved criticism.

Despite being under heavy criticism, there are many who still believe he is a Top-7 player in the NBA when healthy. In fact, a certain Stephen A. Smith would pick him over the current league MVP.

Stephen A. Smith says he would pick a healthy Anthony Davis over Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler

AD has been extremely erratic with his performances ever since joining the LA Lakers. This is primarily due to his major injury concerns, which have seen him miss more than 100 games.

However, despite this, there are some who still believe in Davis’ greatness when healthy. One such person is First Take panelist, Stephen A. Smith who has made a bold claim.

The analyst has stated he would pick the Laker forward over the likes of league MVP Nikola Jokic, as well as other stars like Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler!

“I’d take Anthony Davis over Luka [Doncic]. I’d take Anthony Davis over [Nikola] Jokic. Yes I would.” .@stephenasmith says he’s take a healthy AD over Luka, Jokic, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler 😳

It truly is a shocking admission by Stephen A., but there is some truth in what he says. AD is a great player and could still be great if he gets his health and injury concerns in check.

