Basketball

“I’d take Anthony Davis over NBA MVP Nikola Jokic!”: Stephen A. Smith claims he would take a healthy AD over most of the leagues top superstars including The Joker, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler

"I'd take Anthony Davis over NBA MVP Nikola Jokic!": Stephen A. Smith claims he would take a healthy AD over most of the leagues top superstars including The Joker, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
IND vs SA 3rd T20 Man of the Match today: Who is IND vs SA Man of the Match Visakhapatnam T20I?
Next Article
"Records are made to be broke" - Kurt Angle predicts the WWE superstars who can break the record of Ric Flair
NBA Latest Post
"Ja Morant is a soft a** bi**h!": Grizzlies star reacts to NBA Twitter's backhanded compliment with unintentionally HILARIOUS 6th grader's response
“Ja Morant is a soft a** bi**h!”: Grizzlies star reacts to NBA Twitter’s backhanded compliment with unintentionally HILARIOUS 6th grader’s response

Most NBA players deal quite well with the odd mean tweet. However, one particular tweet…