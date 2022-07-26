“If 6’9” LeBron James and co. are healthy, they can win a championship”: Mark Jackson talks about the 2022-23 Lakers’ chances at winning the title

According to Mark Jackson, a healthy Los Angeles Lakers team led by LeBron James can go on to win the championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a pretty horrific past two seasons, to say the least. After a failure in the 2020-2021 campaign, a roster rebuild was inevitable. In an eventful 2021 offseason, Rob Pelinka managed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with some of the game’s biggest names – Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard, among several other players.

Despite having a squad filled with future Hall-Of-Famers and capable stars, the LA-based team had an awful performance in the 2021-2022 season. Even LeBron’s 30.3/8.2/6.2 campaign was unable to help the Purple & Gold make the postseason.

However, this offseason, the front office has boughten changes in the coaching staff – replacing Frank Vogel with Darin Ham.

With this new addition and seeing the players put in the work during the summer, the Lakers hope to perform much better than they’ve done in the past two years.

Several basketball personalities have predicted LAL’s display in the upcoming season. However, Lakers Nation will be extremely happy after hearing Mark Jackson’s words on the same topic.

“Once LeBron James and co. stay healthy, they got a chance against anybody”: Mark Jackson

On a recent episode of ESPN’s “First Take’, Jackson stated that this current roster could end up lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy provided they remain healthy. Mark further said:

“Healthy, they can win a championship. If they are healthy and they compete on the defensive end, night in and night out. They can’t think we’re gonna roll the ball out and because we have three future Hall of Famers, we’re gonna outscore everybody and win. It doesn’t happen that way.

They have to develop the right habits that they didn’t have last year and get back to defending and then get healthy. They have to stay healthy, and once they do, they got a chance against anybody.”

.@MarkJackson13 on the Lakers’ ceiling: “Healthy, they can win a championship.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/oQbHfyX84j — First Take (@FirstTake) July 25, 2022

Jackson isn’t wrong. When the Lakers were last completely healthy and at their strongest, they did end up lifting the championship.

Hopefully, LeBron James leads the Lakers to put on a much better display this coming season.

