“I wouldn’t put Jason Kidd up in the rafters”: Mark Cuban refuses to retire former Mavericks point guard because he left them and joined the NY Knicks

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he won’t retire Ex-Mavericks’ guard Jason Kidd’s number after he ditched Dallas for the Knicks in free agency.

Former All-Star Jason Kidd has two wonderful tenures with the Dallas Mavericks. The 1x NBA champion even was part of one of the greatest championship run with the Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki, beating LeBron James’ Heat in the Finals.

However, the 10x All-Star signed with the New York Knicks for about $9 million. It came as a shock to many as Kidd was just on the back of a championship with the franchise. However, Jason Kidd couldn’t push aside the possibility in the ‘Big Apple’.

This whole incident didn’t go well with the Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Moreover, in his typical outspoken way, he went on air and shared his thoughts on this matter. What exactly did he say? Read on and find out….

Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban was sour about Jason Kidd joining the NY Knicks in free agency

Mark Cuban thought he had a three-year, $9 million locked in to keep Jason Kidd on the roster. However, the 6ft 4in guard backed out last minute and signed essentially the same deal with the Knicks. This didn’t sit well with Mark Cuban.

Via Dallas Morning News –

I was more than upset, I thought he was coming (back). I was pissed.”

“J-Kidd’s a big boy, he can do whatever he wants. But you don’t change your mind like that. I’m sure I’ll get over it at some point, but as of right now, I wouldn’t put J-Kidd’s number in the rafters.”

“I like J-Kidd, he’s a good guy. But I just thought that was wrong. You can’t put a guy’s number in the rafters when he decides he doesn’t want to be there.”

Nevertheless, it is time for Cuban to get over it and retire the former guard’s number. After all, he has done everything to deserve that jersey retirement ceremony from the Dallas Mavericks.

What’s funny is that now Jason Kidd is now the head coach of the Mavericks. If Cuban was willing to hire him, maybe the bad blood is over? We’ll have to wait and find out.

However, if Jason Kidd leads the Mavericks franchise to a championship as a head coach along with Luka Doncic, one can surely expect Mark Cuban to reconsider his decision about the jersey retirement.