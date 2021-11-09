Basketball

“I wouldn’t put Jason Kidd up in the rafters”: Mark Cuban refuses to retire former Mavericks point guard because he left them and joined the NY Knicks

“I wouldn't put Jason Kidd's number in the rafters": Mark Cuban refuses to retire former Mavericks point guard because he left them and joined the NY Knicks
Joe Viju

Previous Article
“Saw Dwyane Wade get fouled and knew I was going to f**k him up”: How Udonis Haslem had his Heat star’s back by hitting Tyler Hansbrough in the face
Next Article
"This happened at the post-race Red Bull party"– Video shows Nikita Mazepin being thrown out of nightclub in Mexico
NBA Latest Post
"I want to say ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’ but I’ve been watching it for seven years!": Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Stephen Curry after his brilliant 50-piece to lead the Warriors past the Hawks
“I want to say ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’ but I’ve been watching it for seven years!”: Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Stephen Curry after his brilliant 50-piece to lead the Warriors past the Hawks

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr is all praise for his superstar Stephen Curry as Curry…