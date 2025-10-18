“If Anything Goes Wrong, I’ll Take the Blame”: Karl-Anthony Towns Sheds Light on His Relationship With Anthony Edwards

A year has passed since the New York Knicks agreed on a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns. The three-time All-NBA big man quickly embraced his new home, becoming a fan favorite in the blink of an eye. However, his ties to Minnesota remain, specifically in his relationship with Anthony Edwards.

Before Karl-Anthony Towns became a member of the Knicks, he spent the first nine years of his career in Minnesota. He wasn’t just any star; he was the franchise player. Thanks to Towns, the Timberwolves entered a new era of hope, which fans hadn’t had since the Kevin Garnett era.

In 2020, the trajectory of the franchise would change once the Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the top overall pick. It didn’t take long for the team to realize, Edwards was going to take the reins of this team.

Some stars would grow resentment, but not Towns. Quite frankly, Towns loved seeing Edwards grow into the player he is today. There are so many things that make Edwards a special player, but one thing in particular stands out to KAT.

“I think his charisma is what gets people to lean in to hear what he has to say,” Towns said on the Young Man and The Three. “But I think it’s his want to be great which keeps people in his ecosystem.”

Edwards’ personality is certainly one of the most admirable aspects among fans. The three-time All-Star is known to be extremely authentic due to his no-filter attitude.

Towns found himself stepping into a big brother role instinctually with Edwards. Although some people may believe Edwards speaks too freely, Towns always had his former teammate’s back.

“I was always like, ‘As long as I’m here and stepping through these doors in Minnesota, I want you to always make sure you’re yourself to a fault. I want you to be yourself as much as possible. If anything goes wrong, I’ll take the blame,'” Towns revealed.

Edwards didn’t hesitate to follow Towns’ words of wisdom. As a result, he has become one of the most beloved players in the league. His charisma has pushed Edwards to new heights, specifically with his brand partnership with Adidas. Towns may be on a different team now, but he will always continue to support his former teammate.

“I get so proud when I see him doing well,” Towns said. “I have my driver pass by the Adidas store just to see the Anthony Edwards sign, I feel like a proud big brother.”

Towns’ will continue to feel this sense of proudness toward Edwards for many years to come. The 6-foot-4 guard is only 24 years old with so much room for growth. Towns believes Edwards will achieve his full potential and then some, and is ready to watch the journey just like everybody else.