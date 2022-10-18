“Jrue Holiday Takes the Toughest Matchup Every Night, the Best in the League at That”: Bucks Guard Should Have Been 2022 DPOY, a Coach from West Makes the Case

Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday is tremendous with basketball in his hands, and off it, he is a defensive genius.

Jrue Holiday is one of the best if not the best defensive guards in the league. It might not seem like it but the Bucks’ point guard is a 13-year veteran of the game who came in 2009 with a generational talent in Stephen Curry.

There were a lot of good players in that for Curry to come in at 7th and Jrue at 17th but none among Blake Griffin, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, etc played a major part in a team winning a championship.

Davidson’s Curry had an entirely different career path where he didn’t only create a legacy for himself and the Warriors by becoming the GOAT shooter of all time and leading them to 4 championships, and changing the way how basketball is played now.

UCLA’s Holiday though is more like a kingmaker. A 6’3 point guard might have just one All-Star appearance and 4 All-Defensive team selections to show for it, but he is the toughest match-up for positions one through four.

Jrue Holiday is a league favorite player, the coaches in the West are his big fans

It quite literally was not possible for Giannis Antetokounmpo to win his first championship for the Milwaukee Bucks without Jrue at their helm to play a significant role throughout the 2020-21 season.

He averaged 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals per game, and 17.3p/5.7r/8.7a/1.7s per game in the Playoffs.

Although those are seriously good numbers, they still don’t do justice to what he brings to the table each night by always taking on the challenge to guard the best player of the opposition team irrespective of their height.

But everyone in the league knows it like day and night and that’s what matters.

How would coaches have voted for the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year? A Western Conference assistant makes the case for Jrue Holiday. More from @JoshuaBRobbins and @JonKrawczynski: https://t.co/VlaJexrnpW pic.twitter.com/V6tYZ6OavX — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) October 17, 2022

He might never make a record appearance on All-Defensive teams or win a DPOY award which needs you to look like the best defender on the court even when you never guard the best player/s of the opposition teams.

But he will be an all-time elite two-way guard who could do anything and everything with the basketball that a coach could ask for ideally.

