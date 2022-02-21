Basketball

“If Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Durant had a baby, it would be Joel Embiid”: Kendrick Perkins acknowledges Sixers All-Star’s unmatched dominance this season, calls him the best basketball player

"If Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Durant had a baby, it would be Joel Embiid": Kendrick Perkins acknowledges Sixers All-Star's unmatched dominance this season, calls him the best basketball player
Akash Murty

Previous Article
Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2022 match?
Next Article
"Zach LaVine just gave us the best dunk of the All-Star Weekend!": TNT commentators take a shot at the 2022 AT&T Dunk Contest, voice their disappointment
NBA Latest Post
"Zach LaVine just gave us the best dunk of the All-Star Weekend!": TNT commentators take a shot at the 2022 AT&T Dunk Contest, voice their disappointment
“Zach LaVine just gave us the best dunk of the All-Star Weekend!”: TNT commentators take a shot at the 2022 AT&T Dunk Contest, voice their disappointment

Bulls’ All-Star Zach LaVine just made the best dunk of the All-Star Weekend, and no,…